Review: Emily Wurramara marked her debut headline at Waywards

Emily Wurramara took to the stage in her debut headline at Waywards, embodying a night of pure ‘magic woman dancing’

On April 5th, Waywards became the heart of Sydney’s music scene as Nipaluna/Hobart-based ARIA- nominated, multi-award-winning artist and proud Warnindhilyagwa woman Emily Wurramara, took the stage for a headline gig like no other.

Nestled in the warmth of Gadigal Country, Emily treated the audience to a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt dialogue.

Emily’s magnetic presence was evident from the moment she stepped onto the stage.

Despite the packed room, she made each person feel like they were part of an intimate gathering, sharing stories and laughter like old friends reunited.

With her earthy vocals and genuine charm, Emily effortlessly drew the audience into her world.

Accompanied by her talented band, Emily performed tracks from her upcoming album, each song carrying the rich tapestry of her heritage.

But it wasn’t just the music that captivated the crowd—it was the on-stage dialogue between Emily and album co-producer Kuya James that added a unique depth to the performance, offering insight into the creative process behind the songs.

Fresh from her collaboration with PNAU, Emily’s star was shining brighter than ever, and her headline show was a testament to her talent and charisma.

With every note she sang and every word she spoke, Emily fostered a sense of community and connection, creating a space where everyone felt welcomed and understood.

Joined by the talented Alex The Astronaut for a support slot, the night was a celebration of music and unity.

As Emily serenaded the crowd with her enchanting setlist, including standout tracks like “Lady Blue” and the stirring “Magic Woman Dancing,” it was clear that this was more than just a concert—it was an unforgettable journey through culture, friendship, and the power of music to bring people together.

Check out the full set list below:

Lady Blue

Yimenda-Papaguneray (Turtle Song)

Ngarrikwujeyinama

Stay the Fuck Away From Me

Verandah

Friend

Black Smoke

Midnight Blues

Magic Woman Dancing

All Photos: Laura Sterling