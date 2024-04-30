Coolabah Kings’ Five-Point Plan for a “Free” Single Release By Conor Walsh & Harry Anderson 

In an era defined by Australia’s cost of living crisis, which has led to the closure of both significant music festivals and treasured grassroots venues, recording new music has become a feisty challenge for up-and-coming artists

Amid these difficulties, Melbourne scrap-rock trio Coolabah Kings — featuring Harry Anderson on guitar, Conor Walsh on vocals and Ben Christie on drums — stand out as a testament to the power of DIY ingenuity and perseverance.

Their approach to producing new single ‘Sunset Strip’ demonstrates how they’ve managed to bypass the hefty costs typically associated with music production by taking charge of every stage of the process, from songwriting and recording to distribution and video production.

1. Songwriting: Keep It Simple

‘Sunset Strip’ starts with Walsh’s compelling songwriting — a blend of straightforward structure and catchy lyrics that streamlined the process from concept to recording. Lyrically, ‘Sunset Strip’ is a love letter to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, home to the Meredith and Golden Plains music festivals held annually in regional Victoria.

Though loaded with locational quotidian and in-the-know references sure to spark weaponised nostalgia in even the most savvy of listeners, musically, the song is incredibly simple. With verses consisting of basic 4 chord loop and an even simpler 3 chord repetition in the chorus. This simplicity was key, allowing for a tidy learning and rehearsal process while still allowing the vocal melody to shine.



2. Recording: Use what you have & don’t be precious

Using a home setup with a personal Tascam US-16×08 interface, GarageBand and a collection mics owned by the band — Primarily including Shure SM57s, Rode M5 condensers, and a Rode Podcaster — they recorded drums, guitars, and vocals.

Beginning with drums, Ben Christie utilised his Pearl Reference Kit (with a Pearl Reference brass snare) and Zildjian K Sweet cymbals, set up in a spare room with generic sound dampening.

Tracking the guitars was a mix of line-in recording with Vox amp simulation and mic’d recordings using an SM57 on a Vox AC30.

Anderson mostly used his Fender Stratocaster and a Squire Telecaster for the guitar parts. For bass, Anderson used his Fender Musicmaster bass through a Fender Rumble amp. Vocals were recorded using a Rode Podcaster initially, but then switched to a handheld SM58 for more energy in the performance.



This approach allowed them to avoid the high costs associated with studio bookings while achieving their sound with a resourceful strategy in a non-traditional setting.

3. Mixing and Mastering: Free Software & affordable mastering

Maintaining their DIY ethos, Coolabah Kings mixed and mastered the track themselves using readily available tools like GarageBand — with a mix of free plugins native to the software and repurchased Waves plugins — and LANDR respectively.

LANDR is an online mastering service that offers an easy-to-understand interface and allows for unlimited uploads and masters for a subscription fee.

Using KRK Classic 5s as reference monitors, they ensured a high-quality final product that would sound great on any listening platform.

Additionally, no Coolabah Kings song enters the world before a test play or ten in the Honda Jazz parked in their share house driveway. If it sounds good in there, it’ll sound great everywhere else.

4. Distribution: Get it in early

For a distribution platform, Coolabah Kings used Ditto. A lot of these companies are fairly similar, but if you submit your single further than two weeks out from your release date on ditto, you don’t have to pay a submission fee.

Otherwise it’s upwards of $60 AUD a track. Just another little win. The interface is super simple and easy to understand as well.

5. Shoot Your Own Music Video

The music video for ‘Sunset Strip’ epitomises the Coolabah Kings’ DIY spirit. Following a rehearsal at Dollhouse Studios in Brunswick, Melbourne, the band members took turns filming each other, with Anderson taking on the editing responsibilities.

This approach not only saved costs but also allowed the band to maintain full creative control over their visual representation.

Coolabah Kings’ journey with ‘Sunset Strip’ illustrates a viable pathway for artists facing economic challenges in today’s music industry, and you can check out the video below to see Coolabah Kings in action.



A note from Coolabah Kings:

While our story is one of navigating financial constraints with creative solutions, it’s important to acknowledge the value and benefits of professional recording studios.

These businesses are facing their own set of challenges in today’s economic climate and deserve support.

If you have the means to record at a professional studio, we strongly encourage doing so. Remember, we’re just a scrappy little rock band making the most of our situation.

Supporting the broader music ecosystem, including studios, is crucial for its survival and allowing it to flourish into the future.