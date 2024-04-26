Step into Dugong Jr’s world, where boundaries blur & genres collide in ‘Good Time Hotel’

Dugong Jr: “People hit the club to have fun and forget their worries, and this album totally gets that”

Hailing from Naarm (Melbourne), this boundary-pushing producer is shaking up the dance music scene with his debut album, ‘Good Time Hotel’.

Mixing up house and hip-hop in a way that’s effortlessly cool and totally addictive, Dugong Jr is winning over big names like triple j, 88Rising, and Diplo, leading the charge for Australia’s fresh musical talent.

But he’s not stopping there – with shoutouts from NGHTMRE & SLANDER, The Aston Shuffle, and Alison Wonderland, Dugong Jr’s unique vibe is making waves worldwide.

‘Babylon’ and ‘BURN’ were just teasers. Now, with his debut album out, Dugong Jr proves he’s more than just a beat-maker – he’s a musical genius, crafting tunes that are as versatile as they are intriguing.

‘Good Time Hotel’ takes you on a journey through contrasts, mixing light and dark, smooth and rough, to create a vibe that’s all its own.

As Dugong Jr says, “People hit the club to have fun and forget their worries, and this album totally gets that.”

But there’s depth too – themes of escape and overcoming obstacles run through every track, drawing you into the music.

From dreamy electronic flutes to soulful piano chords in ‘Reservations’, each song on ‘Good Time Hotel’ shows off Dugong Jr’s skill and style.

Inspired by his Chinese-Australian roots and a mix of musical influences, he creates lush sounds that’ll transport you.

With gigs alongside Chromeo and sets at festivals like Splendour In The Grass, he’s taking his sound worldwide.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering him, dive into the world of Dugong Jr’s ‘Good Time Hotel’ and live a little – no – not just a little – a lot!