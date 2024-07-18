Unrequited: Cris Cap’s Track-by-Track Breakdown

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Cris Cap, the multi-talented musician and director who pours his heart and soul into his latest EP, ‘Unrequited.’

This six-track exploration of love, resilience, and heartbreak is a fusion of funk, soul, and contemporary R&B, showcasing Cap’s signature sound and impressive collaborations with musicians from around the globe.

In this exclusive, Cap dives deep into the inspiration behind “Unrequited“, from the funky groove of the title song inspired by unrequited love to the hopeful ballad “Don’t You Cry” featuring Tyla Rae.

He also explores the country-infused pop of “Howlin’ At The Moon” and the nostalgic sounds of “Show My Love,” featuring Rae once again.

But “Unrequited” isn’t just about heartbreak. Cap shares the story behind the ethereal “Angel In My Room,” born from a surreal encounter during surgery, and the heartwarming “Wings Of Love,” a dedication to his daughter and a celebration of parenthood.

So, scroll down and join Cris Cap on a personal and musical journey that will touch your heart and make you groove.

I am thrilled to finally share my musical work of the past year! Each track tells a story of love and emotional resilience. It has been a long way. It was just wonderful working with great musicians and friends in Germany and amazing singers from the UK and USA.

The EP features six tracks with five distinctive singers, all showcasing my blend of funk, soul, and contemporary R&B, with the title track “Unrequited” making its debut, featuring a collaboration with Brooklyn’s Anna Teers.

Unrequited

The opening track is a tune inspired mainly by the funky drums. Reiner Witzel contributed his flutes and some alto saxophone sparkle. The lyrics delve deeply into my personal experience of falling hopelessly in love with a girl who didn’t return my feelings.

Her kindness and words lit a fire in me during a difficult time in my life. Despite my efforts to win her over, I realized that my feelings would never be reciprocated. This song captures the essence of that emotional journey speaking in third person about another guy.

Don’t You Cry

‘Don’t You Cry’ is a groovy duet between Tyla Raé from London and me – it’s an honour to sing with her. The song is a beacon of hope for those enduring sleepless nights and restless thoughts.

This song reminds listeners that when it’s darkest, dawn is already approaching. The addition of whistling mixed with the Rhodes piano sound was a new and exciting element for me. It’s like whistling past the graveyard at night, trying to get through tough times.

Howlin’ At The Moon

‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ is about unrequited love, falling for someone who either doesn’t realize it or doesn’t want to respond to it. I wrote the lyrics for the chorus first and then developed the piano lick that starts the song.

The arrangement grew organically, incorporating organ and guitar to add depth. Gary’s distinctive voice took the track into a country-infused pop realm, and Wolfram Tippl’s guitar solo added an intensity that’s hard to ignore. This song captures the feeling of seeking answers in the vast expanse of the unknown.

Show My Love

‘Show My Love’ features once more the incredible Tyla Raé and explores the complexities of a relationship. Inspired by the sweet yet bitter ballads of the seventies, this song is quite nostalgic while carrying a timeless message. I aimed to capture the essence of artists like Burt Bacharach, the Carpenters, and the Bee Gees, creating a song that speaks to both the heart and soul. The saxophone by Reiner Witzel adds an energetic layer that enriches the track towards the end.

Angel In My Room

‘Angel In My Room’ was born from a personal experience I had after a basketball accident. While under general anesthesia, I felt a surreal encounter with a nurse who seemed like an angel.

This memory resurfaced during the COVID-19 isolation, and I captured the raw essence of the song with just an iPhone. UGENE NGHT’s extraordinary vocal prowess brought the track to life, blending pop, funk, and soul. This song evokes nostalgia and romantic introspection, capturing a fleeting yet profound moment in my life.

Wings Of Love

‘Wings Of Love’ is dedicated to my daughter Anna and serves as an ode to Generation Z. This song celebrates the journey of parenthood, the bittersweet moment when children begin to carve their own path in life.

With soulful vocals by J. Burney, the track resonates deeply with parents and anyone who cherishes the remarkable process of watching a person grow from infancy to adulthood. It’s about giving children both ‘roots and wings,’ providing a strong foundation while encouraging them to explore the world.