Instagram’s latest update lets you get more creative with reels

You’ll now be able to add up to 20 music tracks on a single reel in Instagram’s latest update

Instagram has been playing catch up to social media giant TikTok for a while now, but their latest feature has beat the short-form video platform to the chase.

“Starting today, you can add up to 20 tracks to a single Reel” says Instagram.

Users will also be able to “visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while you’re editing in the app.”

This feature is entirely new for platforms that host short form video content, as even TikTok users must utilise third party apps if they want to add more than one track to their videos.

This push towards the expansion of short form video content follows the success of TikTok’s uniquely captivating format.

Meta (Instagram’s parent company) first launched ‘Instagram Reels’ back in 2020, and it wasn’t long before we started to see other platforms do the same.

However, back then creators were limited to 15 second videos and a singular audio track (if using Instagram).

This limited options for layering music, sound effects, and voiceovers – all features that drive engagement.

Since then, the platform has introduced multiple updates making video content creation easier on the app.

Instagram launched Reels Remix back in 2021, a seemingly direct response to TikTok’s Duet feature that was gaining popularity on the platform.

The feature allowed users to create video responses alongside existing content, boosting engagement and interaction when using TikTok.

The platform has always adapted to its environment, though.

Before TikTok, Instagram also adopted Snap Chat’s iconic stories feature.

Although the feature received some backlash at first, Instagram Stories have quickly become one of the main features of the platform.