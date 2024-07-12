Interview: A candid journey from Dark to Dawn with Cris Cap

We recently caught up with Cris Cap, the dynamic TV director and musician whose days are a whirlwind of creativity

When he’s not on set, Cris is either honing his piano skills for his jazz band SEAHOUSE or pounding the drums, ensuring every day has its rhythm.

Based in Düsseldorf, his home is a haven for artistic expression, complete with a studio where he crafts his distinctive sound.

Join us as we delve into his latest EP “Unrequited“, a raw exploration of heartbreak and hope, and revealing the personal stories behind his evocative lyrics.

Happy: What’s a day in the life of Cris Cap like right now?

Cris Cap: If I’m not working as a TV director, I’m working on my songs. A day when I can’t make music is not a good day.

I’m constantly trying to improve my piano skills. My biggest challenge is the solos I play in our jazz band SEAHOUSE.

I practice the drums as well. I am trying to make some sport everyday.

Happy: Where do you call home, and how does your environment shape your music?

Cris Cap: My home is the city of Düsseldorf, where I’ve lived for over 35 years. Here, I live with my small three-person family in a beautiful and spacious old apartment, which also houses my studio.

In winter, I’m very content here, but in summer, I miss nature and being outside when the weather is good. Then, I sometimes escape to the countryside or go on a summer vacation.

Otherwise, Düsseldorf offers all the amenities of a not-too-large city. I don’t believe my music is greatly influenced by this environment.

What influences my music are simply my listening experiences, playing in bands, and musical preferences.

Happy: Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped your sound?

Cris Cap: I think my biggest influences come from the seventies and eighties. From the bittersweet music known as soul and from the pop and rock music of the eighties.

And then there are the influences from fusion or jazz rock: If I have to name names, it’s always first and foremost the works of STEELY DAN.

And I speak reverently of works here because this music is so refined that I don’t just want to call them songs.

But I also really love the current lo-fi indie sound. I believe you can find all these influences in my music. I love choral arrangements, electric guitar with a crunchy sound, electric piano and synth sounds, interesting instrumentation, layers, complexity, and details.

I also appreciate real song structures. When composing, I work relatively heavily with harmony and rhythm. I have borrowed all of this from the musical masters we all know.

Happy:The themes of heartbreak and unreciprocated emotions run deeply through the EP. Can you share more about the personal experiences that inspired these songs?

Cris Cap: “Unrequited” and “Howlin’ At The Moon” are both songs about my feelings when I had hopelessly fallen in love with a girl who, unfortunately, didn’t reciprocate my emotions.

That was heartbreaking, yeah, but so bittersweet. When I met her, she was more than friendly and kind to me; her words ignited a fire in me that would burn for a long time.

At the time, I wasn’t feeling particularly well, so I clung to her words like a drowning man clings to a piece of wood. I then tried to see her more often, hoping that she would eventually feel more for me.

However, I found it difficult to openly express my feelings to her. After months, I had to realize that my courting and waiting wouldn’t succeed. So, this wasn’t a nice experience, but on the other hand, the girl kept giving me hope and helped me through tough times.

“Don’t You Cry” is meant to offer a little hope for the heavy hours, during which many – like myself at times – lie awake at night. The pondering and carousel of thoughts sometimes grip me relentlessly.

Yet, when it’s darkest, dawn is already approaching. There’s always hope, and the next day may be a better one. And you know: there is always hope. No life without hope.

When I have a bad and sleepless night, I know that it’ll end sometime, usually when I get up in the morning ;-) I know I will recover. I wanted to transmit this feeling in my song, give a little hope and solace, yes.

I can’t save the world or solve any of the big issues, but I can try to help somebody who listens to my song and help brighten up their day (or night).

“Show My Love” is also about hope. That kind of hope that says: get up and try again, try and fix your relationship, there are so many good things about it, it’s worth it.

Those lyrics come from my own experiences, too, but I don’t want to get more personal, here. On the other hand, most persons can easily relate to that subject, don’t you?

Happy: “Wings of Love” is dedicated to your daughter Anna. How has fatherhood influenced your music, and what message do you hope to convey through this track?

Cris Cap: It is a wonderful gift to be able to accompany a child from the beginning of their life as a father. It is also a great responsibility, I believe the greatest.

Fatherhood has greatly influenced my life. It has given my life much more meaning above all.

And with that, it has also given my music more depth and authenticity. My daughter will soon be an adult.

This has now allowed me to find enough time to write, produce and release songs.

Happy: Your production skills are prominently displayed throughout “Unrequited”. What was your creative process in the studio, and were there any specific techniques or equipment you relied on to achieve your desired sound?

Cris Cap: The creative process of making my songs goes roughly like this: first, I write lyrics. For this, I collect fragments and ideas in a notebook.

At some point, I start working out these texts, and parts emerge that I can use for songs. When I then have the time, energy, and motivation, I sit at the piano and play.

At some point, there’s a moment when interesting and cool harmonies and hooks come to mind. Then I take out my notebook and sing the lines I had previously worked on.

This is when the first parts of the new song come together. By the way, this is also the moment I love most about the creation process of songs because this is where the magic happens.

Everything else following is elaboration and expansion of the first idea into a complete song. Next, I usually work on beats, drum parts, and then the bass.

I also greatly enjoy refining the arrangements with guitars, synthesizers, choirs, and many little details.

To create my sound, I use various instruments, both real and virtual. A cornerstone of my sound is and always will be the Fender Rhodes Piano Mark I, which I’ve had since my youth.

I love it. These pianos are like good electric guitars; they have a life of their own, a unique sound. Just as versatile as electric guitars are the Rhodes pianos.

I can take the sound in many different directions with effects and a mixing console. From the softest bell-like sounds to distorted tones that sound like a heavy rock guitar, it’s all possible.

I also have a small grand piano in my studio, which I use a lot and also for recordings.

Happy: What are some of your personal highlights or proudest moments in your career so far?

It’s simply those moments when someone personally tells me how much they appreciate my music.

Happy: How do you balance your personal life with your music career? Do you have any routines or practices that help you stay grounded?

Cris Cap: There are several things besides music and a good relationship that are important to me for feeling good, having a clear mind, and staying grounded.

That includes physical activity or sports, which are very important for well-being. Also, being outdoors in nature.

Another important thing for me is reading. Through reading, I learn about what goes on in other people’s minds.

There are few other ways to get so close to the thoughts and feelings of others as through literature.

Happy: What advice would you give to aspiring musicians who are just starting out in the industry?

Cris Cap: I think the most important advice is: do what you’re really passionate about and what you really feel like doing.

I believe only what comes from the heart can truly succeed.

If you urgently need to earn money soon, you should consider another industry.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Cris Cap: A sunny day outdoors with friends. A good day with my wife. A smile from my daughter. A sporty bike ride through the mountains. A hot rehearsal with my band. Good ideas for a new song.