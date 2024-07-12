ZAXCY delivers genre-defying gem ‘What Do I Even Know For Sure’

“What Do I Even Know For Sure” lives up to its title, offering a pulsating exploration of the highs and lows of love

Hailing from Ipswich and now entrenched in Brisbane’s underground scene, ZAXCY dishes up a genre-bending sonic tapestry on “What Do I Even Know For Sure?”

Drawing from contemporary to avant-garde influences, ZAXCY shatters expectations. Unlike typical electronic anthems, ZAXCY embraces a little more dissonance and unconventional structure, crafting a thought-provoking soundscape.

Imagine a pinch of free-form jazz punctuated by electronic glitches – that’s the ZAXCY mood.

Lyrically, the album delves into the complexities of love, critiquing societal norms and questioning the status quo.

But unlike some cold, dissonant avant-garde fare, ZAXCY injects warmth, conjuring a kaleidoscope of emotions – wonder, alienation, and deep contemplation.

Each track feels like a heartbeat at different stages of a romantic rollercoaster.

The opener, “Karma Help! I’ve Been Ensnared,” melts into “Fall Into,” a sprawling soundscape brimming with modern glitchy harmonies.

Hints of Bjork’s influence flicker here, but with a deeper emotional core.

ZAXCY captures the whirlwind of new love perfectly in “Whenimetu,” the steady electronic pulse mirroring the euphoria of connection.

Tracks like “Reassureme” showcase ZAXCY’s knack for crafting catchy melodies with melancholic lyrics.

The Postal Service vibes are undeniable, with shimmering electronica layered beneath the vocals.

“Enchanted Though A Scene” injects a dose of future-pop sleekness, while “Ydidu” tackles the inevitable questions and doubts that plague relationships.

ZAXCY’s masterful use of electronic elements – glitches, stutters, and manipulated samples – adds a captivating layer of imperfection.

Vocals are chopped and distorted, creating a soundscape that’s both spacious and intimate.

Synths and pads weave otherworldly soundscapes, mirroring the vast emptiness of uncertain love.

The album takes a darker turn with “Grave Misstep,” showcasing the album’s thematic evolution alongside the complexities of love.

“Dreamswithu” and “Another Day” offer a glimpse into the introspective aftermath of a breakup, while “Tell Me I?” ushers in a newfound optimism.

The album fittingly closes with “The Flow of Time Is Always Cruel,” bringing us full circle with its spaciousness.

ZAXCY’s “What Do I Even Know For Sure?” is a genre-defying gem that will leave you pondering the complexities of love long after the last note fades.

Listen to “What Do I Even Know For Sure?” below.