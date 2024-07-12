Just Janie breaks your heart and kills you with tenderness in debut EP ‘Muse and Musician’

Hailing from Christchurch, New Zealand, Just Janie isn’t your typical folk artist

Drawing inspiration from the classic sounds of the late sixties and seventies, Just Janie’s music is a captivating and tender menagerie, weaving folk influences with hints of country and Americana.

This genre-bending approach is evident in her debut EP, “Muse and Musician,” a collection of deeply personal songs that explore self-discovery, love, and the pursuit of artistic dreams.

Janie’s lyrics are like vivid landscapes. With a heartfelt and emotional delivery, she paints pictures of love lost, bittersweet memories, and the resilience of the human spirit.

With the titular track “Muse and Musician,” a delicate piano tinkle intertwines with Janie’s voice, which simultaneously breaks your heart and sweeps you away with its beauty.

This combination transports you to a world reminiscent of the muses and musicians who inspired films like “Almost Famous.”

Taking you to a bygone era where artists’ journeys fueled creative expression. It’s a bittersweet connection to a time when muses ignited musicians’ passions, resulting in songs, poems, and movies that resonate eternally.

This romantic notion lingers, reminding us that chasing dreams, artistic or otherwise, is a powerful pursuit.

Yet, there’s a subtle folk undercurrent that keeps things fresh and engaging. This ability to seamlessly blend genres is a testament to Janie’s songwriting prowess.

The EP is a collaborative love letter. Recorded in the Blue Mountains with producers Rick Turnock and Abby Smith, the music is further enriched by the talents of filmmaker Suggie (Seung-woo Hong) who created a beautiful music video for “Muse and Musician.”

Janie’s music transcends genre limitations. While comparisons are drawn to country music’s themes of struggle and perseverance, her folk-tinged sound resonates with a raw emotionality that pulls at the heartstrings.

This unique perspective on the artist’s journey is refreshing and relatable.

With “Muse and Musician,” Janie establishes herself as a rising star. Her captivating vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and collaborative spirit make for a truly compelling debut.

If you appreciate genuine and emotionally resonant music that kills with its tenderness, this EP is a must-listen.

