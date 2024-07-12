Just Janie breaks your heart and kills you with tenderness in debut EP ‘Muse and Musician’

[gtranslate]
by Tammy Moir

Hailing from Christchurch, New Zealand, Just Janie isn’t your typical folk artist

Drawing inspiration from the classic sounds of the late sixties and seventies, Just Janie’s music is a captivating and tender menagerie, weaving folk influences with hints of country and Americana.

This genre-bending approach is evident in her debut EP, “Muse and Musician,” a collection of deeply personal songs that explore self-discovery, love, and the pursuit of artistic dreams.

Janie’s lyrics are like vivid landscapes. With a heartfelt and emotional delivery, she paints pictures of love lost, bittersweet memories, and the resilience of the human spirit. 

With the titular track “Muse and Musician,” a delicate piano tinkle intertwines with Janie’s voice, which simultaneously breaks your heart and sweeps you away with its beauty.

This combination transports you to a world reminiscent of the muses and musicians who inspired films like “Almost Famous.”

Taking you to a bygone era where artists’ journeys fueled creative expression. It’s a bittersweet connection to a time when muses ignited musicians’ passions, resulting in songs, poems, and movies that resonate eternally.

This romantic notion lingers, reminding us that chasing dreams, artistic or otherwise, is a powerful pursuit.

Yet, there’s a subtle folk undercurrent that keeps things fresh and engaging. This ability to seamlessly blend genres is a testament to Janie’s songwriting prowess.

The EP is a collaborative love letter. Recorded in the Blue Mountains with producers Rick Turnock and Abby Smith, the music is further enriched by the talents of filmmaker Suggie (Seung-woo Hong) who created a beautiful music video for “Muse and Musician.” 

Janie’s music transcends genre limitations. While comparisons are drawn to country music’s themes of struggle and perseverance, her folk-tinged sound resonates with a raw emotionality that pulls at the heartstrings.

This unique perspective on the artist’s journey is refreshing and relatable.

With “Muse and Musician,” Janie establishes herself as a rising star. Her captivating vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and collaborative spirit make for a truly compelling debut. 

If you appreciate genuine and emotionally resonant music that kills with its tenderness, this EP is a must-listen.

