Empty Soda: A Promising Artist with a Penchant for Experimentation

While “Peke” might be challenging for some listeners, it showcases Empty Soda’s undeniable talent and willingness to take risks

Empty Soda’s name is both catchy and symbolic, hinting at a deeper well of emotions that fuel his music.

His artist bio reveals a musician who finds solace and purpose in the universal language of sound. Music transcends genres for Empty Soda, acting as a refuge from life’s troubles and a tool for self-discovery.

This adventurous spirit is on full display in his debut project, “X0329.” This isn’t your typical album; it’s an experimental odyssey that throws traditional genre boundaries out the window.

Synthesizers and software instruments share sonic space with the humdrum of daily life – cellphone sounds and even the rustle of a Bundaberg drink bottle being repurposed as a wind instrument.

“X0329” might not be for everyone, but for those seeking something fresh and unconventional, it’s an intriguing listen.

Lacking studio time and budget, Empty Soda embraced the unconventional, recording vocals in his car, finding focus and capturing environmental ambience amidst the beauty of late-night mountain drives.

It’s a testament to Empty Soda’s willingness to push boundaries and challenge himself creatively.

Empty Soda’s latest single, “Peke,” takes a more personal turn. It’s a heartfelt tribute to a beloved neighbours cat, a testament to the depth of feeling that can blossom between humans and animals.

With an organised chaos, the song blends elements of anime, noise, and jazz with vocals that draw comparisons to Yoko Ono for their originality. This is music that pushes boundaries and demands attention.

His upcoming EP is rumoured to have a more pop-oriented sound, and it will be interesting to see how he balances accessibility with his experimental impulses.

Will he create catchy tunes with a hint of avant-garde weirdness, or will he surprise us yet again?

Empty Soda is an artist to watch. His dedication to his craft, openness to diverse influences, and raw talent make him a rising star in the world of avant-garde music.

If you’re looking for something that breaks the mold and challenges your expectations, keep Empty Soda on your radar.