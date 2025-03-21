New Music Friday: Aussie releases we are digging right now

Another week, another chance to dive into New Music Friday and discover the best new sounds Aussie artists have to offer

This New Music Friday has everything — from funky disco beats to some seriously dark, moody gems.

Whether you’re in the mood to hit the dance floor or just get lost in your feelings, these new tracks have you covered.

We’ve got fresh releases from Maggie Tra, The Terrys, Winston Surfshirt, Asia, Ben Swissa, Miramar, The Rions, Grinding Eyes, and MACËY. Grab your headphones and dive in — it’s time to discover your new favourite tracks.

Maggie Tra

Maggie Tra kicks off the year with a disco groove that’s as freeing as it is infectious. Touch Your Soul is a track that encourages dancers to embrace their bodies and sexuality while connecting in an undefinable way.

Featuring Tra’s own vocals for the first time, the track sets the stage for her upcoming EP Disco Lady, arriving April 23. “I want people to get lost into themselves and their souls when they listen,” she says — and trust us, it’s hard not to.

The Terrys

The Terrys’ new single Once Is Never Enough radiates warmth, like the last rays of a summer romance. With shimmering guitars and breezy percussion, the track captures the fleeting magic of a connection that’s both carefree and nostalgic.

Lyrically, it’s a bittersweet reflection on love, loss, and the rush of not being able to stop once you’ve started. It’s a heartfelt anthem for anyone caught in the push and pull of love’s highs and lows.

Winston Surfshirt

Winston Surfshirt delivers a nostalgic, yet timeless, love song with Spend My Nights, out today via Sweat It Out. Blending early-2000s vibes with his signature smooth sound, the track explores a long-lasting relationship, with Winston expressing his unwavering love for his partner of nearly two decades.

The song captures those quiet, everyday moments that form the backbone of a bond, making it a perfect anthem for lasting love.

Asia

Aussie artist Asia’s one thing is the soulful anthem every confused 20-something needs. With introspective lyrics and a smooth, honey-like voice, Asia invites listeners to trust in the universe as they figure it out.

Inspired by RnB icons like Summer Walker, the track feels like a hug in musical form, with a groove that’s as comforting as it is empowering. If you’ve ever felt lost, this is the song for you.

Ben Swissa

Ben Swissa’s debut EP HUSH is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. Released alongside the announcement of his international tour, ‘Before It Gets Worse’ is a highlight.

A heartfelt ballad that blends funk and soul, the song captures the depth of Ben’s musical journey so far. With his signature guitar-driven sound and introspective lyrics, Swissa proves he’s Australia’s next big thing. HUSH is a snapshot of a musical force in the making.

Miramar

Miramar strips things back with their new track Highlight Of My Week, an emotional ballad drenched in indie pop. Known for their energetic electronic anthems, the group has swapped out beats for gentle synths and guitar chords, creating a raw, stripped-down moment of vulnerability.

It’s a love song at its core, celebrating the joy of meeting someone who truly makes your world brighter.

The Rions

Sydney indie-pop outfit The Rions are back with Shut You Out, a track about breaking free from a stifling relationship. With cinematic strings and a powerful, emotional delivery, the band showcases their growth and sonic evolution.

The track, produced by Chris Collins, is a fierce anthem for anyone standing their ground and cutting ties with something that no longer serves them.

Grinding Eyes

Sydney’s Grinding Eyes dive into the dark, psychedelic realms with In The Reflection, the opening track from their upcoming album Out of Focus. A towering wave of fuzz guitar and 60s neo-psychedelic organ, this track is a deep dive into self-exploration.

It’s raw and introspective, capturing themes of love, loss, and isolation — a perfect introduction to the band’s latest album.

MACËY

MACËY’s Sleepwalker blends 2010s metalcore with hyperpop to create a hauntingly atmospheric hard rock ballad. With dystopian production, cinematic fog horns, and a powerful chorus, the track critiques self-destructive behaviors and the societal pressures that accompany them.

It’s a track that’ll leave you thinking long after it ends, and with an upcoming show at the Golden Wattle on April 5, you’ll get a chance to experience this new sound live.

This week’s picks are a testament to the variety and talent coming out of Australia right now, proving there’s no shortage of bold new voices taking over the scene.

Check out more new music over on our mixtape.