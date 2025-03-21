Björk’s Most Ambitious Show Comes to Theatres Worldwide

Music, art, and magic collide in Björk’s Cornucopia—don’t miss it!

Icelandic icon Björk is bringing her groundbreaking Cornucopia concert experience to the big screen.

On May 7th, the highly anticipated film documenting her five-year tour will debut in over 500 theatres globally for a limited run. The film captures Björk’s mesmerising performance at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on September 1st, 2023, showcasing her “most elaborate live production to date.”

The 99-minute film features a mix of songs from her 2017 album Utopia and her 2022 release Fossora, alongside three exclusive music videos curated by Björk herself.

Fans can secure tickets starting March 27th, with showtimes and participating theatres available online.

Accompanying the film is a stunning 480-page book celebrating the tour, filled with over 300 images by photographer Santiago Felipe.

You don’t want to miss this cinematic celebration of Björk’s visionary artistry.