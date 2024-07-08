Tyler Childers & Brad Cox to headline Newcastle’s Howlin’ Country Festival

Howlin’ Country Festival drops a killer lineup: Tyler childers, Brad Cox, Sons of the East, Taylor Moss, & Austin Mackay

The inaugural Howlin’ Country Festival has dropped its first wave of performers, headlined by the seven-time GRAMMY-nominated Americana artist, Tyler Childers

This brand new event, happening on Saturday, February 15th, 2025 at the picturesque Newcastle Foreshore, is set to be a highlight of the Aussie music calendar.

Hailing from Kentucky, Tyler Childers is known for his soulful voice and captivating songwriting. He blends traditional country sounds with modern storytelling, captivating audiences and earning critical acclaim.

Joining Childers on the lineup are:

Brad Cox: A versatile and authentic artist known for electrifying live shows and a devoted following.

Sons of the East: Bringing their signature harmonies and strong fan base to the stage.

Taylor Moss: A talented artist ready to showcase their unique blend of folk and country.

Austin Mackay: A rising star from Newcastle showcasing his music.

Cheap Whiskey DJs: Adding a twist with tracks that bridge the gap between traditional and modern country sounds.

Howlin’ Country promoter Greg “Moe” Mathew expresses his excitement about bringing the festival to Newcastle, highlighting the city’s connection to country music. He envisions Howlin’ Country as a unique experience for all ages, a chance for local fans to celebrate the genre and introduce friends to its global popularity.

This all-ages event is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for families and music lovers alike. With more artists to be announced, the festival is also seeking local talent of all ages to join the “Local Howlers” program.

Don’t miss out! Presale tickets go on sale here Thursday, July 11th at 2pm, followed by general sales on Friday, July 12th at 10am.