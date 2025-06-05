Radical Son’s ‘Bilambiyal’ is a Deep, Soulful Journey Through Culture and Connection

A powerful fusion of soul, hip hop, and culture, live at Festival of Voices 2025. Radical Son, the powerhouse voice hailing from the Kamilaroi nation of Australia and the South Pacific nation of Tonga, is back with his latest album, Bilambiyal — a soul-stirring release that dives deep into culture, resilience, and the search for identity. Set to perform at Hobart’s Festival of Voices on July 3 at Altar Bar, Radical Son (aka David Leha) brings more than just music to the stage.

With a sound that fuses the raw emotion of soul, the urgency of hip hop, and a powerful connection to Country, Bilambiyal (meaning The Learning) is a deeply personal and politically conscious body of work.

Released via Wantok Music, Bilambiyal is an ARIA Award-nominated album featuring contributions from a stellar cast: Marcus Longfoot, Andy Robinson, David Bridie, Frank Yamma, Emma Donovan, Benny Walker and others.

Across its 13 tracks, the album showcases Radical Son’s unwavering integrity and commitment to storytelling that speaks to both personal and collective histories.

Even with a complicated relationship to culture and Country, Radical Son’s connection runs deep.

“Even though there was a real disconnect… still so much of my music is about my mob, my culture, my heritage,” he told Rolling Stone AU.

After nearly two decades in the game, his dedication to his people and to truth-telling through art remains resolute.

His live performances are legendary — commanding attention and evoking emotion with every note.

From his unforgettable rendition of Uncle Archie Roach’s Walking Into Doors to standing ovations at Bluesfest, WOMADelaide, and VIVID, Radical Son’s presence is undeniable.

Also known for his work in theatre, film, and opera, including The Rabbits and I Am Eora, Radical Son continues to expand on what it means to be a modern storyteller.

As ABC Pacific put it, he’s “one of Australia’s most revered voices.”

Catch Radical Son: Bilambiyal on Thursday, July 3 at Altar Bar.

This event promises an intimate, unforgettable evening of music, message, and cultural celebration. Tickets from $38, check them out here.