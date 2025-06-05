Sabrina’s ‘Manchild’: The Ultimate Breakup Anthem?

Fans decode the diss track hidden in her hitchhiking teaser

Sabrina Carpenter is turning heartbreak into chart-topping gold with her new single “Manchild”—and fans are convinced it’s a lyrical takedown of ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The pop star teased the track with a grainy hitchhiking video and cryptic billboards along Interstate 69 (subtle, Sabrina) reading “Hey men!” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them”.

Announcing the drop with “This one’s about you!!”, Carpenter fuelled speculation that the song targets Keoghan, her Saltburn-star ex who appeared in her “Please Please Please” video last year.

Lyrics teased on the vinyl—“Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man”—hint at a scathing clapback.

Fans erupted online: “Barry u are over” and “She did it for the girlies who’ve had ENOUGH” .

Keoghan, now prepping to play Ringo Starr in a Beatles biopic, recently deactivated his Instagram amid breakup fallout, calling out “disgusting” fan behaviour.

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour resumes in Europe this summer—with rumours of a Mamma Mia! 3 role swirling.