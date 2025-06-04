MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls – The Ultimate 4v4 Marvel Showdown Arriving in 2026

Assemble. Adapt. Annihilate. Arc System Works brings Marvel’s biggest brawl to life.

The worlds of Marvel and Arc System Works are colliding in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a high-octane 4v4 tag team fighter set to launch in 2026 on PS5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Announced during Sony’s State of Play June 2025 showcase, this explosive collaboration between PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games promises to redefine team-based fighting with its flashy, accessible, and deeply strategic gameplay.

Assemble Your Ultimate Team

Players will step into the shoes of iconic Marvel heroes and villains, including Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)—each reimagined with Arc’s signature anime-inspired flair.

The roster balances fan-favourite faces with fresh picks, ensuring a dynamic mix of fighting styles and surprises.

Easy to Pick Up, Hard to Master

Game Director Kazuto Sekine emphasises that Fighting Souls is designed for both newcomers and fighting game veterans.

Unlike traditional tag fighters, players only need to master one character while still commanding a full team.

Simplified inputs allow for devastating team combos and assists, creating chaotic, cinematic battles without overwhelming complexity.

A Visual Spectacle

Originally testing a comic-book aesthetic, the team pivoted to Arc’s iconic Japanimation style after Marvel encouraged them to lean into their strengths.

The result? Gorgeous, hyper-stylised visuals that bring Marvel’s universe to life like never before.

Stages, packed with Easter eggs and multi-area transitions, add depth to every clash.

Evolving the Tag Team Genre

Breaking away from traditional 2v2 or 3v3 formats, Fighting Souls embraces 4v4 chaos, delivering the over-the-top team-ups Marvel is known for.

With cinematic Ultimate Skills and dynamic stage mechanics, every fight feels like a blockbuster crossover event.

This is just the beginning—more reveals on characters, modes, and online features are coming soon.

For now, prepare to assemble, strategise, and throw down in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls when it arrives in 2026.

Ready to enter the fray?