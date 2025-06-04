All-American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter bares all on OnlyFans

Ritter swaps guitars for… well, see for yourself.

All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter is turning up the heat—by joining OnlyFans.

The rocker launched a free page to promote the band’s new single, “Easy Come Easy Go,” with a cheeky twist: an alternate NSFW music video titled “Easy Cum Easy Go.”

“Why not bear it all?” Ritter teased. “Get a taste of full-frontal rock ‘n’ roll.”

The page offers exclusive behind-the-scenes content, tour glimpses, and even bandmate cameos.

This bold move follows AAR’s House Party tour, where fans dictated stops, leading to intimate backyard shows.

Next up? The band joins the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 anniversary tour this fall.

“Easy Come Easy Go” marks their second release since returning from a five-year hiatus.

Ritter’s OnlyFans stunt proves the Rejects still know how to shock—and keep fans on their toes.