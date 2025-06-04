Australia Sleeps on Its Own Artists – Tash Sultana’s Fiery Rebuke & New Album Plans

The indie powerhouse slams the local industry for overlooking homegrown talent—while dropping their most raw and personal EP yet.

Tash Sultana has never been one to sugarcoat their truth, and in a fiery new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the genre-defying artist holds nothing back.

Reflecting on their career and the release of their latest EP, Return to the Roots, Sultana doesn’t mince words about the Australian music industry’s tendency to overlook homegrown talent.

“Australians will fucking champion the living fuck out of an American artist, but not their own,” they assert.

It’s a sentiment that cuts deep, especially from an artist who’s built a global fanbase entirely on their own terms—without major label backing.

From busking on Melbourne’s streets to selling out arenas worldwide, Sultana’s journey has been anything but conventional.

Their new EP, out now, strips away the polish, embracing the raw, unfiltered energy of their early days.

“This is the best record yet,” Sultana says. “Not because it’s perfect, but because it’s real.”

Tracks like ‘Milk & Honey‘ and ‘Unleash the Rage’ capture their signature spontaneity, while deeply personal cuts like ‘Hold On’—written during their wife’s cancer battle—reveal a vulnerability rarely seen before.

Sultana’s frustration with Australia’s industry isn’t just about recognition—it’s about respect.

Despite breaking through with the viral hit ‘Jungle,’ they’ve often felt pigeonholed.

“It goes beyond fucking ‘Jungle,’” they say.

Tired of waiting for acceptance, Sultana built their own empire with Lonely Lands Records, Agency, and Studios.

“No one wanted to take me in, so I built my own space. Now everyone wants to be part of it.”

Return to the Roots isn’t just a musical reset; it’s a manifesto. Accompanied by mini-docs and live sessions, the project reclaims Sultana’s narrative on their terms.

And while global success beckons—with major tours planned—they remain fiercely independent.

“Your success isn’t promised,” they say. “I treat myself like an athlete.”

For Sultana, it’s not about reliving the past, but moving forward with unshakable authenticity.

As they put it: “We’ve kind of circled back around.”

So show some love and listen to Tash Sultana’s new EP now, and get excited for the new album coming later.