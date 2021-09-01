‘Everybody Knows’ podcast tackles toxicity in the Australian music industry

New podcast series Everybody Knows is set to tackle controversies that have marred the Australian music industry in recent years.

Just two weeks ago, Happy discussed the problematic workplace culture that was spoiling Universal Music Australia’s reputation.

Even then, these issues were coming off the back end of Sony Music’s similarly ill circumstances.

Toxicity has been spreading through the Australian music industry like a virus, only now something is being done about it.

Yep. Schwartz Media have just launched a new investigative series called Everybody Knows, which will tackle the problems that have marred the Australian music industry’s in recent years.

The five-part podcast series will feature 7am host Ruby Jones as she explores the rise and fall of the Me Too movement in Australia, as well as opening investigations into allegations of harassment, abuse and assault within the industry.

Just finished episode 1 #everybodyknows brava Ruby, Oz and team.

But her investigation doesn’t stop there, she says,

“I want to know why, four years on from Me Too, so little has changed for women in Australia. How the law, journalistic failures and a culture of ‘boys will be boys’ has combined to make speaking about abuse so impossible. How is it that everybody knows about the crimes being committed and yet nothing changes?”

Throughout the series, Jones will uncover how secrecy, particularly that which serves to protect the men in the industry, plays a vital role in media relationships and archaic laws which protect abusers.

Launching today, September 1, the podcast will feature in-depth interviews with central figures in the Me Too movement, including Jen Robinson, a human rights lawyer who acted for Amber Heard and Rose McGowan; Geoffrey Rush’s barrister, Bruce McClintok; and several journalists who broke Australia’s first Me Too stories.

Everybody Knows is distributed by Acast and is now available across all podcast apps including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

