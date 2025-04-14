Sony just made your next PS5 purchase more painful

The PS5 just got a price hike in Aus and NZ, but hey – at least the disc drive’s cheaper

Gamers, brace your wallets. Sony has officially jacked up the price of the PS5 in Australia, New Zealand, and across parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Why? Blame it on inflation, exchange rates, and the general joyride that is the global economy right now.

Starting April 14, the standard PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will set Aussies back $829.95, while the Digital Edition is climbing to $749.95. Over in NZ, prices are ballooning to $949.95 and $859.95, respectively.

The news comes straight from Isabelle Tomatis, VP of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who says the “tough decision” was made in light of “a challenging economic environment.” In other words, it’s not you, it’s capitalism.

There is a bit of silver lining though – the detachable disc drive (for those rocking the Digital Edition) is getting a price drop. You’ll now pay $124.95 in Australia or $139.95 in NZ, which feels… nice? In a crumbs-from-the-table kind of way.

Still, if you were waiting for a sweet console deal this year, this probably isn’t the news you were hoping for. PS5 Pro prices remain unchanged for now, and the U.S. seems to be dodging the hike entirely – lucky them.

Looks like it’s time to either dig a little deeper or finally convince your mate to split custody of their console.