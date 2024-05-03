Ben Marshall, the mastermind behind Sydney Opera House’s contemporary music scene, is a double threat: Head of Contemporary Music and curator of the renowned Vivid LIVE festival

For nearly a decade, Ben Marshall’s passion has fueled the Sydney Opera House’s iconic lineups. He’s brought legendary indie acts like Wilco, Cat Power, and Bill Callahan to the stage, and programmed unique commissions like The Cure’s Disintegration anniversary and Max Richter’s Sleep, showcasing his forward-thinking vision, and ensuring unforgettable performances that consistently exceed expectations.

Under his leadership, Vivid LIVE has transformed into a platform for diverse talents. From established icons like Nick Cave and Ryuichi Sakamoto to Australia’s own rising stars in this years lineup, like Barkaa and South Summit, he curates a remarkable range. This year’s lineup boasts iconic French electronic pioneers Air, Fever Ray, and even honours Aussie industry titans like Elefant Traks and Spunk Records.

But Ben’s impact extends far beyond the Opera House. With over 20 years in the Australian music scene, he previously navigated both law and music promotion, bringing major international artists like Morrissey, Sufjan Stevens, Flume, and TV On The Radio to Sydney.

This diverse background and unwavering passion have shaped Ben Marshall into the mastermind shaping Sydney’s contemporary music landscape.