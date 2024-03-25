Review: Wilco’s one night stand at the Sydney Opera House

Led by the incomparable Jeff Tweedy, Wilco delivered a performance that was both intimate and electrifying

Wilco, the Grammy-winning alt-rock veterans, brought the house down at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, March 21st, celebrating three decades of musical magic.

The Chicago crew took over the revamped Concert Hall, treating fans to a night of nostalgia and new tunes that had everyone buzzing.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy was in his element, shooting the breeze with the crowd like an old friend.

From front-row die-hards to the back-row chillers, Tweedy made sure everyone felt the love, sprinkling some of that trademark Wilco charm on every corner of the venue.

The audience was a motley crew of music buffs, with legends like Graham Nash from Crosby, Stills & Nash mingling with local heroes like Wolfmother, creating an electric vibe that set the stage for an epic night.

Musically, Wilco were firing on all cylinders. ‘Impossible Germany’ hit different with a guitar solo that melted faces, and the drumming had even the most hardcore alt-country fans nodding in approval.

Visually, it was simple yet effective, with lighting that set the mood just right for Wilco’s sonic journey.

They effortlessly moved between soul-stirring ballads and roof-raising anthems, proving they’ve still got it after all these years.

And let’s not forget their latest offering, “Cousin”, which got its moment in the spotlight.

Produced by the one and only Cate Le Bon, the album’s mix of introspection and innovation showed Wilco are still pushing boundaries.

Wilco’s Sydney Opera House gig was a reminder of why they’re indie royalty. It was a night of pure magic that left fans with hearts full and ears ringing – a testament to Wilco’s enduring appeal and undeniable talent.

All Photos: Mikki Gomez