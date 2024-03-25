Super 7′ pay homage to AC/DC’s Bon Scott with an action figure

The legends over at Super 7 have immortalised AC/DC’s first frontman Bon Scott, in the form of an action figure

Born Ronald Belford Scott in Scotland on July 9, 1946, Bon Scott became the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll rebellion.

With his gritty vocals and electric stage presence, he skyrocketed to fame as the lead vocalist of AC/DC, etching his name in the annals of music history.

Despite his tragic passing at the age of 33 due to acute alcohol poisoning in 1980, his influence remains undeniably potent.

Now, in a celebration of his enduring legacy, fans can bring Bon Scott’s spirit home with a new action figure.

Standing at 3.75″ tall, clad in his trademark denim vest, and adorned with tattoos, this collectible piece perfectly captures the essence of the rock icon.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of this homage, AC/DC is gearing up for their first tour in eight years.

Led by the legendary Angus Young and featuring Brian Johnson back on vocals, the tour promises a whirlwind of electrifying performances across Europe and the UK.

It’s a testament to the timeless allure of AC/DC and a heartfelt tribute to the unforgettable Bon Scott, whose legacy continues to inspire joy and rebellion in music lovers worldwide.

AC/DC are touring – check out their full schedule here and below.

AC/DC: 2024 TOUR DATES

May 17, 2024 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins Arena

May 21, 2024 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins Arena

May 25, 2024 Reggio Emilia, Italy RCF Arena

May 29, 2024 Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

June 1, 2024 Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

June 5, 2024 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena

June 9, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympic Stadium

June 12, 2024 Munich, Germany Olympic Stadium

June 16, 2024 Dresden, Germany Rinne

June 19, 2024 Dresden, Germany Rinne

June 23, 2024 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26, 2024 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29, 2024 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadium

July 3, 2024 London, England Wembley Stadium

July 7, 2024 London, England Wembley Stadium

July 13, 2024 Hockenheim, Germany Ring

July 17, 2024 Stuttgart, Germany Wasen

July 21, 2024 Bratislava, Slovakia Old Airport

July 27, 2024 Nuremberg, Germany Zeppelinfeld

July 31, 2024 Hannover, Germany Messe

August 4, 2024 Hannover, Germany Messe

August 9, 2024 Dessel, Belgium Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13, 2024 Paris, France Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

August 17, 2024 Dublin, Ireland Croke Park