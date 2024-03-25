Montell Fish is bringing his soulful vibe to Australia and NZ

Montell Fish, the genius behind hits ‘Hotel,’ ‘Fall In Love With You,’ & ‘Bathroom’ is coming down under

Get ready for a total mood, Australia and NZ because the soulful sounds of Montell Fish are heading your way this May and June!

Hailing from Pittsburgh, this musical maestro is bringing his ‘Intercession Before Charlotte’ tour down under for a series of performances that promise to be a drop of magic.

At just 26 years young, Montell Fish is already making waves in the music scene with his signature blend of electronic-infused soul.

Picture yourself drifting away on a sonic journey filled with raw emotion and haunting melodies – that’s the Montell Fish experience in a nutshell.

If you haven’t heard of Fish yet, you’re in for a treat. His debut album, ‘JAMIE,’ dropped in 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite, showcasing his knack for delivering heartfelt tunes that hit you right in the feels.

With his latest release ‘you’re rocking my world’ and tracks like ‘Hotel,’ ‘Fall In Love With You,’ and ‘Bathroom’ spinning on repeat, earning Fish a dedicated following around the globe.

Fish isn’t one to stick to a single style tho. Under the alias dj gummy bear, he’s been cooking up some seriously catchy beats, experimenting with new sounds and musical concepts that are a total mood.

Montell Fish Kicks things off in New Zealand at Powerstation, Auckland on May 27, Fish will then make his way across the Tasman Sea for shows in Brisbane, Sydney (as part of Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks), and Melbourne.

Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on the chance to see this musical virtuoso live in action.

And hey, if you’re a Frontier Member, you’re in luck! You’ll get first dibs on tickets starting March 27, with general sales opening up on March 28. So mark your calendars and get ready to snag those tickets before they’re gone!

So there you have it – Montell Fish is bringing his soulful tunes and infectious energy to a city near you.

MONTELL FISH

​INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE

​AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

​MAY & JUNE 2024

​Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU and Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

​via frontiertouring.com/montellfish

​Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 27 March (11am local)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

Monday 27 May

​Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 29 May

​Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 31 May

​Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks | Sydney, NSW*

​Lic. All Ages**

​On sale now

​carriageworks.com.au

Saturday 1 June

​Northcote Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​On sale: Thursday 28 March (2pm local time)

​moshtix.com.au