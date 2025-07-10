Justice’s Australian Tour just got Wilder: Tame Impala & Busy P join the Lineup

French electro meets Aussie psych in the year’s most explosive lineup.

French electronic titans Justice are turning their 2025 Australian tour into a full-blown spectacle, announcing Tame Impala (DJ set) and Busy P as special guests.

The Grammy-winning duo’s Hyperdrama tour—a “pulverising audio-visual spectacular” (Rolling Stone UK)—hits Sydney (Dec 3), Melbourne (Dec 5), and Brisbane (Dec 7), marking their first Aussie shows since 2018.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who collaborated on Justice’s Grammy-winning Neverender, brings his psychedelic flair to the decks, while Ed Banger founder Busy P (ex-Daft Punk manager) amps up the French electro energy.

Justice teased the collab: “We’re excited to close this 21-month tour with a little help from our friends”.

Fresh off Coachella 2024 and a NRJ Award win, Justice’s tour promises heavy beats, kaleidoscopic visuals, and a genre-blurring fusion of Hyperdrama hits and classics.

Tickets are live, prepare for a sonic riot.