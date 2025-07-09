The 2025 APRA Silver Scroll & Maioha Award Shortlists have landed

NZ music’s in its own lane — bold, emotional, sometimes weird, but always punching way above its weight

The shortlists are in for Aotearoa’s biggest songwriting honours, with the 2025 APRA Silver Scroll and Maioha Awards revealing a stacked and wide-ranging lineup.

The Silver Scroll’s Top 20 spans dreamy indie, fierce rap, waiata reo Māori and more — with big names like Marlon Williams, Ladi6, Fazerdaze and JessB sitting alongside rising voices like Bub, WHO SHOT SCOTT and There’s A Tuesday.

The Maioha shortlist, celebrating excellence in Māori songwriting, highlights the strength of te reo in contemporary music.

Artists like TAWAZ X MOHI and Anna Coddington feature in both categories — a sign of how naturally language and genre are crossing over.

Voted on by APRA members and judged by their songwriting peers, the winners will be announced on 29 October in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

In the meantime, check out the full nominations list and the playlist below — it’s a snapshot of where Aotearoa music is right now, and where it’s heading.

2025 APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka – Top 20

Marlon Williams – “Aua Atu Rā”

Written by Marlon Williams and Te Pononga Tamati-Elliffe

(*Concord Music Publishing)

Nadia Reid – “Baby Bright”

Written and performed by Nadia Reid

(Mushroom Music / Reservoir Media Music OBO Blue Raincoat)

Erny Belle – “Boudoir”

Written by Aimee Renata and Semisi Ma’ia’i

(*Heard and Seen Publishing)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES”

Written by Ruban Nielson

(Mushroom Music Publishing)

Fazerdaze – “Cherry Pie”

Written by Amelia Murray, Gareth Thomas and Leroy Clampitt

(^Songbroker, *Kobalt Music Publishing)

Emily C. Browning – “Goldfish”

Written and performed by Emily C. Browning

Mousey – “Home Alone”

Written by Sarena Close

Performed by Mousey

Anna Coddington ft. Troy Kingi – “Honey Back”

Written by Anna Coddington, Ruth Smith, Jol Mulholland, Michael Hall, and Fen Ikner

(*Concord Music Publishing)

Ladi6 – “LightBulb”

Written by Karoline Park-Tamati, Brent Park-Tamati, and Brandon Haru

(*Concord Music Publishing)

Aaradhna – “Mango Tree”

Written by Aaradhna Patel, Chip Matthews, Jeremy Toy, and Jarrod Wood

There’s A Tuesday – “Margo”

Written by Nat Hutton, Minnie Robberds, Joel Becker, and Angus Murray

(Concord Music Publishing)

Bub – “New Amsterdam”

Written by Priya Sami

Womb – “Only You”

Written by Cello Forrester, Haz Forrester, and Georgette Brown

JessB – “Power”

Written by Jessica Bourke, Sampa Tembo, Ophlin Russell, Zaidoon Nasir, Mohamed Komba, and Andrew Clews

(*Concord, ^Kobalt, **Westbury)

Deva Mahal ft. Estère – “South Coast”

Written by Deva Mahal and Estère Dalton

TAWAZ X MOHI – “Tātarakihi”

Written by Tawaroa Kawana and Mohi Allen

WHO SHOT SCOTT – “The Data”

Written by Zaidoon Nasir

Zoe Moon – “The Letter”

Written and performed by Zoe Moon

LIPS ft. E (of Eels) – “The Wolf”

Written by Steph Brown, Fen Ikner, and Ro Bright

Mazbou Q – “TORQUE.”

Written by Hugh Ozumba and Emmanuel Chinonso Nwachukwu

Judging Panel: Andy Morton (Submariner), Chris Cudby (Power Nap), Crystal Chen, Gin Wigmore, Julia Deans, Paddy Hill, Paloma Schneideman (PollyHill), Ria Hall, Sam Trevethick (Shapeshifter), Tama Waipara.

2025 APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha – Top 10

IA and Rei – “He Piko He Tuna”

Written by Moetu Smith, Callum McDougall, and Reti Hedley

Dillastrate – “Kei Whati Te Marama”

Written by Henare Kaa, Tim Driver, Hemi Hoskins, and Rory Matao Noble

Stan Walker – “Ki Taku Awa”

Written by Stan Roto Walker, Matt Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Tawaroa Kawana, and Trojahn Tuna

(*Sony Music Publishing)

Marlon Williams – “Korero Māori”

Written by Marlon Williams and Te Pononga Tamati-Elliffe

(*Concord Music Publishing)

REED – “Murimuri Aroha”

Written by Hona Black, Maarire Brunning-Kouka, Noema Te Hau III, Sasha Te Whare

MĀ – “Pūhā me te Porohewa”

Written by Maarire Brunning-Kouka and Hannah Mereraiha

Haami – “Taku Kāenga”

Written by Haami Tuari, Earle Karini and Matt Sadgrove

TAWAZ X MOHI – “Tātarakihi”

Written by Tawaroa Kawana and Mohi Allen

Anna Coddington – “Te Taumata Ike”

Written by Anna Coddington, Ruth Smith, Michael Hall, Jol Mulholland, and Fen Ikner

(*Concord Music Publishing)

Rawhitiroa – “Whakarongo Rā”

Written by Te Rawhitiroa Bosch