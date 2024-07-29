The Dunedin Sound: 10 Essential Tracks

The Chills frontman may have kickstarted the Dunedin Sound, but it reverberates still, with acts like The Beths and Marlins Dreaming taking up the mantle

Emerging from the vibrant Dunedin music scene in the late 1970s, The Chills quickly became synonymous with the distinctive sound that would define the era. At the helm was Martin Phillipps, a visionary songwriter whose raw talent and enigmatic persona captivated audiences worldwide.

The Dunedin Sound, characterized by jangly guitars, dreamy melodies, and introspective lyrics, was a sonic tapestry woven with equal parts melancholy and euphoria. Bands like The Clean and The Bats contributed to this unique aesthetic, but it was Phillipps and The Chills who truly embodied its spirit.

Tracks like “Pink Frost” and “Heavenly Pop Hit” became anthems, their infectious hooks masking a depth of emotion that resonated deeply. Phillipps’ songwriting was a raw and honest exploration of the human experience, reflecting the complexities of youth and the search for meaning.

Tragically, Phillipps’ life was marked by both artistic brilliance and personal struggles. His untimely passing in July 2024 left an irreplaceable void in the music world. Yet, his legacy as a pioneer of indie rock and a cornerstone of the Dunedin Sound endures.

The movement was more than just music; it was a cultural touchstone that captured the essence of a generation. By blending introspection with defiance, the Dunedin Sound artists, led by Phillipps, created a space for experimentation and authenticity that continues to inspire musicians and fans alike, with bands like Dunedin’s own Marlin’s Dreaming and The Beths, an Auckland-based group gaining international recognition for their catchy melodies and indie-pop sound reminiscent of the Dunedin Sound, and Fazerdaze, and Marlins Dreaming, whose reverb heavy and, introspective music shares similarities with the movement’s melancholic undertones, carrying on its legacy.

Ten Essential Dunedin Tracks

While the Dunedin Sound produced a wealth of incredible music, these ten tracks capture the essence of the movement, with a particular focus on Martin Phillipps and The Chills:

The Chills – Pink Frost: An iconic track that perfectly encapsulates the Dunedin Sound, with its jangly guitars and melancholic melody.

Chris Knox – Not Given Lightly

The Clean – Anything Could Happen

The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket

The Beths – Happy Unhappy

The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit

Look Blue Go Purple – Cactus Cat

The Bats – Made Up In Blue

Marlin’s Dreaming – I’ll Stick By You

Fazerdaze – Luck Girl

These tracks offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of the Dunedin Sound, a movement that continues to inspire and influence musicians today.

