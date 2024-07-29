Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Ashwarya

Australian singer-songwriter Ashwarya’s experimental-pop gem, “Up In My Head,” is our latest Needle in the Hay contender for 2025

Ashwarya is carving out a unique space in the Australian music scene. Her sound is a heady concoction of Eastern mysticism and Western pop, a blend that’s both familiar and utterly fresh.

Tracks like “Up In My Head” are a testament to her ability to craft infectious melodies while retaining an air of artistic integrity.

The EP Why’s It Gotta Hurt is a compelling listen, with Ashwarya’s vocals delivering a raw emotional core. It’s a record that suggests an artist acutely aware of her potential, someone who’s not afraid to experiment while still connecting with listeners on a deep level.

Beyond the music, Ashwarya is cultivating a strong visual identity. Her aesthetic, a blend of high fashion and understated cool, has earned her attention beyond the music world.

Whether it’s her music videos or her red carpet appearances, she’s a compelling figure.

With a growing fanbase and a string of impressive releases, Ashwarya is poised to make a significant impact. The question isn’t whether she’ll break through, but when and how.

Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, with a specific focus on supporting up-and-coming artists at a pivotal stage in their careers. This competition offers musicians a valuable opportunity to gain exposure, win significant prizes, and potentially propel their careers to new heights.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl – and a prize pool of over $50,000. To enter or find out more, click here.