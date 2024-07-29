Don’t miss your chance to experience Gianmarco Soresi’s hilarious world firsthand when he lands in Aus and NZ

When absurdity reigns, laughter is our only escape. Gianmarco Soresi is the key to unlocking it.

In a world drowning in absurdity, Gianmarco Soresi is the lifeguard with the perfect quip.

His comedy is a potent blend of wit and wisdom, transforming life’s chaos into pure gold.

A master at finding humour in the ordinary, Soresi invites us to embrace the absurd with open arms and a hearty laugh.

Soresi is more than just a comedian; he’s a keen observer of the human condition armed with razor-sharp wit.

His stand-up is a hilarious exploration of our modern world, skillfully blending insightful commentary with impeccable timing.

Whether dissecting the complexities of modern dating or sharing tales of his Italian-Jewish upbringing, Soresi’s sharp and honest perspective provides a unique take on the human experience.

An “introvert extrovert,” Soresi brings a refreshing blend of personal and cultural insights to his comedy.

His routines are a treasure trove of life’s most delightfully painful and cringe-worthy moments, from family fiascoes to the quirks of society at large.

Soresi’s knack for transforming the ordinary into laugh-out-loud moments highlights his ability to find humour in the uncomfortable and mundane, making his comedy both relatable and undeniably funny.

Soresi’s mastery of observational humour is evident in his dissection of online dating, the trials of contemporary romance, and the nuanced challenges of cultural identity.

His ability to balance intelligence with entertainment ensures that his comedy is both thought-provoking and highly engaging.

With a sold-out tour and glowing reviews from NPR, Esquire, and The Atlantic, Soresi is a comedic force to be reckoned with.

His energetic stage presence and genuine connection with audiences have propelled him into the spotlight as a rising star.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Gianmarco Soresi’s hilarious world firsthand. Get your tickets now!

His tour is selling out quickly, so be sure to grab your tickets before it’s too late.

Tour Dates:

Perth: Saturday, 3 August 2024 @ 6:30pm, Rechabite Hall

Brisbane: Sunday, 4 August 2024 @ 7:00pm, The Triffid

Melbourne:Wednesday, 7 August 2024 @ 7:00pm, The Capitol – SOLD OUT

Melbourne: Wednesday, 7 August 2024 @ 9:00pm, The Capitol

Sydney: Saturday, 10 August 2024 @ 6:30pm, Factory Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sydney: Saturday, 10 August 2024 @ 9:00pm, Factory Theatre

Auckland: Sunday, 11 August 2024 @ 6:00pm, The Tuning Fork – SOLD OUT

Auckland: Sunday, 11 August 2024 @ 9:00pm, The Tuning Fork

Head here for tickets and more info.