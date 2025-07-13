Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ brings Punk & Britpop Legends to Netflix

Fontaines D.C., Big Audio Dynamite, and a Pitchfork rant, this show’s soundtrack slaps.

Lena Dunham’s new Netflix series Too Much is a love letter to music, featuring cameos from Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell and Big Audio Dynamite’s Don Letts.

The rom-com, starring Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), follows a New Yorker’s messy London rebirth, soundtracked by indie covers, punk needle drops, and fictional band The Feelers, who perform songs by Dunham’s husband Luis Felber’s real-life project, Attawalpa.

O’Connell plays Sharpe’s bandmate, marking his second acting role after 2024’s Bird, while Letts stars as a DJ named Jonah The Ox.

The series also includes a Sleaze performance, Rita Ora’s cameo, and a Pitchfork diss.

Though Fergie’s “London Bridge” revival isn’t in the show, it fuels promo hype, showing Dunham’s knack for blending music and mayhem.