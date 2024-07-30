Fender deliver a dose of vintage modernism with the All-New Player II Series

Fender has just dropped the Player II Series, and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for

We just fell over ourselves wrapping our eyes around the newest addition to the Fender Stratocaster family, the all-new Player II Series.

Whether you’re a total newbie who wants to make your first guitar count, or a seasoned pro with a vintage itch to scratch, this lil gem in Birch Green, or Hialeah Yellow, is bound to get your fingers itching to play.

Everything You Need To Know About The Player II Series

Return of the Rosewood

The Player II Series brings back the beloved rosewood fingerboards, coupled with modern “C” necks and rolled edges. This means a super comfortable and smooth playing experience— perfect for tapping into your inner Jimi Hendrix or Courtney Barnett.

Vintage Colours

It’s all about the vintage, cool-as-fuck colours! Think Coral Red, Aquatone Blue, Hialeah Yellow, and the Birch Green (which we are not so quietly obsessing over). The retro hues have also been added to the knobs which complete the whole package, and add a major touch of classic charm.

Affordable Quality

Fender has managed to keep the Player II Series affordable while packing in premium features like rosewood fingerboards and vintage-inspired colourways. For around 1300 bucks – yes, please – Fender have gifted top-notch gear without breaking the bank.

Design and Functionality

“The Player II Series represents our continued evolution in design and functionality,” said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product, FMIC. “We listened to the feedback from musicians around the world and incorporated their insights to refine and innovate our instruments. The re-introduction of rosewood fingerboards is a restoration of the ‘original Fender recipe’ and will no doubt be a fan favorite—but we didn’t want to stop there. We’ve also incorporated our rolled fingerboard edges for a broken-in feel, upgraded hardware, and have some new body options as well—which underscores our commitment to providing players and creators with the tools they need to express their unique sound and style. The Player II Series is not just an upgrade, it’s a detailed re-imagining of our core silhouettes, highlighting our dedication to quality and the continuous refinement of our instruments.”

You Say Fender, we Say Stratocaster!

Dive into the Player II Sessions below and watch exclusive performances and interviews with Julien Baker, DIIV, Wallows, and April Kae.

Don’t miss the first Fender Session featuring Wallows.

Check out Fender Next! We’re following some seriously cool artists like Militarie Gun, Joy Oladokun, English Teacher, and Vacations. Plus, they’re shining a light on awesome musicians from Japan and China.

Wanna know what inspires today’s music makers? Meet The Modern Creators: Monica Valli, Mary Spender, Gabriel Takei, and Dovydas share their stories.

Think your guitar could use an upgrade? Compare the old and new with Player I vs. Player II. Guitar Geek’s Andy Ferris and other guitar gurus are breaking it down.

The Player II Series is a game-changer. These guitars and basses are totally rocking it with new chambered bodies in ash and mahogany for the Stratocaster and Telecaster models. Look out for them in October!

Player II Lineup:

Stratocaster

HSS Stratocaster

Telecaster

Jazzmaster

Jaguar

Mustang

Left-handed Stratocaster

HH Telecaster

Left-handed Telecaster

Precision Bass

Jazz Bass

Mustang Bass

Fender’s totally nailed it with the Player II Series. They’ve taken the classic look we all love and given it a modern mood. Fender’s always been about helping musicians find their sound, right? Well, the Player II is like the perfect match. It looks awesome and sounds even better. If you’re ready to rock something truly special, do your good self a favour and check out the Player II Series.