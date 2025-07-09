Oasis Fan Shazams Bittersweet Symphony – And the Internet is Mad

Proof that gatekeeping is the real noise pollution.

At Oasis’ explosive Cardiff reunion gig, a fan’s innocent Shazam moment stole the spotlight.

As Richard Ashcroft launched into Bittersweet Symphony, The Verve’s 1997 Britpop anthem, a concertgoer was filmed using the app to identify the track, sparking online pandemonium.

Critics dubbed it “very embarrassing,” with jokes about ejecting the fan, while defenders argued, “Not everyone’s obsessed with ’90s music”.

Ashcroft, ever the gracious rock icon, clapped back with a, now deleted, post on Instagram: “If you don’t know it, Shazam it! All new fans welcome”.

Richard Ashcroft performs Bittersweet Symphony ahead of the Oasis gig, and this melon is on Shazam trying to find out what it’s called 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/frp9MvfrcT — Joke Blog (@joke_blog) July 4, 2025

His set, a nostalgic barrage of The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man, paved the way for Oasis’ historic return, a five-star spectacle hailed as “supersonic” by NME.

The takeaway? Whether you’re a Britpop veteran or a Gen Z explorer, music’s magic lies in discovery, even if it’s mid-concert, mid-chorus.