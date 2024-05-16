‘Did You Know He’s Just One Guy?’: Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Has Sold Entire Music Catalogue in Deal with Sony 

The iconic Australian pop and psych-rock mastermind has sold all of his past (and future) songs to Sony in an undisclosed deal

Kevin Parker, aka the mastermind behind one of Australia’s biggest claims to music fame, Tame Impala, revealed he has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing on Wednesday.

The deal follows an ongoing 15-year partnership with Sony, and includes not only all of the songs we know and love, but everything Tame Impala is set to release for the foreseeable future.

In addition to his four studio albums and multiple singles, Parker’s music catalogue also expands to his songwriting credits.

The Australian legend has worked with a long list of some of the industry’s hottest to produce iconic tracks, including Rihanna, SZA, Travis Scott, Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, and even the Wiggles.

Most recently, Parker helped co-write and co-produce a majority of Dua Lipa’s third studio album, “Radical Optimism,” which debuted at No.1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

The Australian music legend has won over 13 ARIA Music Awards, an APRA Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year award, a BRIT Award and has received four Grammy nominations – a testimony to his insane talent.

I still remember the countdown to Triple J’s Hottest 100 of the Decade, the anticipation in waiting for the iconic Australian anthem ‘The Less I Know The Better’ to take its rightful place as the hottest song of the 2010’s.

And that’s exactly what Tame Impala did – beating out songs by Gotye, Arctic Monkeys and Flume from a pool of over 1.8 million votes.

This decision has not come lightly though, said Parker.

“The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.”

“I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…”

Sony Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jon Platt said, “I have always admired Kevin Parker and I believe he is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time… It is a privilege to represent his music, and we are committed to broadening his legacy of success.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed but I, for one, can’t wait to see what’s next for the artist.

Words By Annalise Lordess