Childish Gambino Has Announced his Return Down Under for 2025 Tour Following Release of New Album

Childish Gambino is heading back to Aus for the first time in 6 years – here’s how to secure your tickets

2025 is set to be one of the biggest years for Australian concert-goers – and it’s only getting better. Joining the long list of stars like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, Childish Gambino is bringing his Atavista Tour down under to kick off 2025.

This will be the stars’ first time back in Aus since 2019, joined by Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae as a special guest.

Alongside this tour announcement, Gambino has delivered on his promise of a new album – surprising us all with the release of Atavista via RCA Records on Monday.

For Gambino, Atavista is “the finished version of ‘3.15.20’,” his fourth studio album he initially dropped in 2020 before taking it back down.

The 11-track record arrives with two new songs as well as some reimagined versions of songs from 3.15.20, and features collabs with artists like Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, and Young Nudy.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Gambino dropped a music video for track 7, “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Muraii. The black-and-white video stars Quinta Brunson, Monyett Crump, and Rob Bynes, and has kept fans well fed in the wait for tickets to be released.

Artist presale for tickets opened today but if you missed out don’t panic – Frontier pre sale starts tomorrow, May 17th.

For those of you willing to battle it out in the general release ticket lounge – tickets open to the general public on Monday the 20th of May.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

Tour Dates:

Tue 28 Jan 2025 – Spark Arena Auckland

Sat 1 Feb 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane

Tue 4 Feb 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena Sydney

Fri 7 Feb 2025 – Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

Tue 11 Feb 2025 – RAC Arena Perth

Atavista Tracklist

Atavista Algorythm Time feat. Ariana Grande Psilocybae (Millennial Love) feat. 21 Savage, Ink & Kadhja Bonet To Be Hunted Sweet Thang feat. Summer Walker Little Foot Big Foot feat. Young Nudy Why Go To The Party Human Sacrifice The Violence Final Church

Words By Annalise Lordess