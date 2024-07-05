Best New Music Friday featuring Pretty Bleak and Killer Mike’s HUMBLE ME” a response to that fateful day at the GRAMMY’s

Another Friday comes to pass and new music and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!
Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.
From the highly-anticipated new label releases from MGMT and Killer Mike to stunning new music by Nao Yoshioka and Kartik Kuna, we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.
MGMT – People In The Streets
MGMT has released a new video for ‘People in the Streets,’ directed by Christina Marie Karr. The video blends personal objects and archival footage to create a domestic psychedelic landscape. WATCH HERE.
MGMT comments, “Here it is, the last visual stop for ‘Loss Of Life.’ The brain waves goodbye, components break down, and smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty, now they’re full. What does it all mean? Life is a bizarre combination of the impossible and the mundane. We love you all, MGMT.”
They quote Samuel Beckett: “The tears of the world are a constant quantity. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh.”
Killer Mike – Humble Me
Killer Mike’s career has hit new heights over the past decade, but one day stands out: February 4th, when he won three Grammy awards for his album MICHAEL and was arrested shortly after. His new single “HUMBLE ME” opens up about that fateful day.
“I was in the studio the next day, inspired as ever,” says Mike. “All my heroes have faced adversity. I thanked God, celebrated with my wife, and then learned my son Pony Boy found a kidney donor.” The song’s video shows Mike stripped of success symbols, placed in handcuffs, and ends with a triumphant embrace with Pony Boy.
Following his arrest, Mike returned to the Peacock Theater for the BET Awards, where MICHAEL won Album of the Year. Prosecutors have since dropped charges related to the February incident. “HUMBLE ME” indicates a creatively fruitful period, with more music coming this summer. Mike reflects, “This new project is also MICHAEL in an alternative universe—it’s what I felt like making.”
dogworld – 777
‘777’ is a sentimental, hopeful release from dogworld, featuring bassist Jesse Dowley’s soft acoustic textures alongside their trademark chiming guitars and lush instrumentation. With rap-like spoken word verses exploring themes of luck and desolation, the track contrasts light and dark, reminiscent of Shady Nasty and Low Life. Drummer Ella Tinney’s washed-out chorus melodies lead to a euphoric Daft Punk interpolation.
The group’s EP ‘FISHSACK’ has gained organic traction with support from KEXP, BBC6’s Nabihah Iqbal, Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson, and local outlets like triple j, RAGE, and FBi. Combining punk with breezy shoegaze, dogworld’s unique sound sets them apart. The band, known for trading vocals, will launch the single and EP with a live show at d’shut DIY in Brunswick this Saturday. More info here.
Salty
Salty’s latest track, ‘See U in 3,’ produced and co-written by Cyrus Villanueva, features high-energy choreography by Cassie Bartho. The video showcases Salty and ten dancers in a vibrant studio performance.
Reflecting on the track, Salty says, “I’ve been sitting on ‘See U in 3’ for a while. It captures an essence of my artistry that’s just beginning to come to fruition.”
Salty will launch ‘See U in 3’ at The Trocadero in Sydney on July 13, with guests Lee Sugar and DJ Farnozz. Known for her high-energy performances, Salty draws inspiration from pop greats like Lily Allen and Lady Gaga, blending bold lyrics with undeniable hooks.
AGUM
Agum, a Sydney-based artist, returns with ‘Promise,’ a soulful blend of Afro Soul, R&B, and Amapiano. Highlighting themes of love and commitment, her heartfelt melodies and silky vocals invite listeners on a journey. Singing “Nsubiza” (Promise) in Luganda, she explores the risks and balances of love and trust.
Compared to Erykah Badu and Nina Simone, Agum enchants audiences with her talent. ‘Promise’ was a finalist in the Needle in the Hay 2024 competition. She has toured with Delta Goodrem and opened for artists like Cap Carter and Bella Taylor Smith. Agum’s new sound is set to captivate every listener.
Nao Yoshioka
Nao Yoshioka’s album ‘Flow’ reflects overcoming pandemic trials, featuring global collaborations with artists like MXXWLL and Devin Morrison. Produced by elite engineers Qmillion and Sam Brawner, it blends soul, R&B, jazz, and funk, symbolizing hope and revival.
After releasing ‘Undeniable’ in 2019, the pandemic forced Nao back to Japan, where she faced personal challenges and found her true self. ‘Flow’ is a sincere, refined musical expression of her journey. “For the first time, I met the real, unglamorous side of myself,” she says. “This album feels like my true debut, sharing my self-liberation.
Kartik Kuna
Kartik Kuna, the Singaporean-Australian multi-instrumentalist, kicks off 2023 strong with his new track featuring L-Fresh The Lion, C.E.O, blending smooth pop, R&B, and funk.
Rising to the Top 30 of Australian Idol and earning four yeses from judges Harry Connick Jr., Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark, and Kyle Sandilands, his viral audition in Singapore led to his international TV debut on Channel News Asia’s ‘Power Scramble.’ Kartik Kuna is set to drop his debut album in mid-2024, aiming to inspire the next brown generation in the arts.
Just Janie
Just Janie, a folk singer-songwriter from Central Otago, now in Ōtautahi Christchurch, drops her debut single ‘Love Letter to Myself’ from her upcoming EP ‘Muse and Musician.’
The EP dives deep into love, loss, and shattered memories, drawing from the late ’60s and early ’70s folk scene. Produced by Rick Turnock and Abby Smith in the Blue Mountains, NSW, ‘Muse and Musician’ is a raw, intimate collection that’s both captivating and tender.
Andy Clockwise
Andy Clockwise is re-releasing his breakout EP Song Exhibition just in time for his new album War Stories. The EP, featuring the catchy pop-jazz track “Every Song,” was a big break for him back in the mid-2000s.
Now living in LA, Andy has re-recorded the EP after finding out the original sessions were lost. These tracks, never before available in the US or online, capture his early indie spirit.
Andy’s also releasing a new single, “Home,” featuring Aussie legend Bertie Blackman.
Mankind- Home
Gothic Rock and post-punk duo Mankind, known for their striking visual style in black attire and painted faces, have released their latest single, “Home.” The track features melodic basslines and hypnotic drum beats, exploring the deep human search for identity and belonging.
“Home” is a heartfelt ode to the universal quest for solace, whether in a place, person, or purpose. Dan Cooper, who handles bass and vocals, explains, “We wanted ‘Home’ to capture the raw emotion of finding where we truly belong and embracing our human nature.”
Mankind is also hitting the road with a nine-date Tasmanian tour, promising intense and immersive live shows. More info here.
Pretty Bleak – she’ll come around
Following a standout performance at BIGSOUND 2023, Gippsland-born emo pop outfit PRETTY BLEAK is back with their new single, “she’ll come around.” This track, a taste of their upcoming EP, features stadium-worthy pop instrumentation and soaring vocals from lead singer Sam Thomas.
“‘she’ll come around’ captures the intense infatuation that often leads to an inevitable downfall,” says Sam. “It’s about that delusional high of discovering something new and indulging in it.”
Produced by the band and mixed by Jarred Nettle (Teenage Joans, Cry Club), with mastering by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone (Taylor Swift, Tame Impala), the single shows PRETTY BLEAK’s commitment to high standards.
With their recent compilation album in retrospect setting the stage, “she’ll come around” ushers in an exciting new chapter for the band.