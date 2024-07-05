Best New Music Friday featuring Pretty Bleak and Killer Mike’s HUMBLE ME” a response to that fateful day at the GRAMMY’s

MGMT has released a new video for ‘People in the Streets,’ directed by Christina Marie Karr. The video blends personal objects and archival footage to create a domestic psychedelic landscape. WATCH HERE.

MGMT comments, “Here it is, the last visual stop for ‘Loss Of Life.’ The brain waves goodbye, components break down, and smoke dissipates. Now the streets are empty, now they’re full. What does it all mean? Life is a bizarre combination of the impossible and the mundane. We love you all, MGMT.”

They quote Samuel Beckett: “The tears of the world are a constant quantity. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh.”