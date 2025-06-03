Ocean Alley Unveil Hypnotic New Single ‘Love Balloon’ – Album Coming Soon

The Aussie psych-rock faves dive into love’s wild currents with their dreamiest track yet.

Live circuit favourites Ocean Alley have just dropped the title track from their upcoming album Love Balloon, set for release on September 19th.

The track offers a tantalising glimpse into the band’s exploration of love’s “many layered dimensions,” as described by keyboardist and vocalist Lach Galbraith.

Oozing with their signature charm, the song channels the vibes of earlier hits like ‘Tangerine’ and ‘Left of the Dealer,’ blending lush melodies with introspective lyricism.

“It’s not just the cinematic kind of love,” Galbraith explains, “but the full spectrum—joy, hurt, discomfort, and disappointment. Love is like a river; you never know when it’ll shift course.”

Marking their first collaboration with renowned producer Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Powderfinger), Love Balloon sees Ocean Alley returning to a more stripped-back, emotionally raw sound.

The title track follows February’s rollicking single ‘Left of the Dealer,’ which came with a retro-tinged video shot in Northern Rivers.

Frontman Baden Donegal reflected on the track’s themes of youthful recklessness, citing influences like Creedence Clearwater Revival.

With its mix of vintage warmth and modern depth, Love Balloon promises to be another standout in the band’s ever-evolving discography.

The single is out now—get ready to ride the river of love. Listen to it below.