Same as It Ever Was? Talking Heads Tease 50th Anniversary Mystery

A moonlit teaser, a CBGB milestone—and fans begging for a reunion.

Talking Heads have sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic teaser hinting at a major announcement on June 5—the 50th anniversary of their first-ever gig at CBGB in 1975.

The enigmatic clip, featuring a moonlit transition to daylight and the date “June 5, 2025,” has sparked wild speculation, from a reunion tour to a remastered debut live recording.

While hopes for a full reunion run high, the band’s history tempers expectations: they last performed together in 1984, disbanded in 1991, and rejected an $80 million tour offer in 2023.

Recent years have seen reissues (like 2024’s Stop Making Sense remaster) and solo projects, including Jerry Harrison’s Remain in Light tour with Adrian Belew.

Meanwhile, a second teaser featuring Saoirse Ronan brushing her teeth to “Psycho Killer” suggests a possible music video—fuelling both excitement and skepticism.

Whether it’s nostalgia or new content, the buzz proves the band’s legacy remains Once in a Lifetime.