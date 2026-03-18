Radiohead to hit one continent per year with 20 Shows from 2027, says Ed O’brien

Back and better than ever.

Radiohead is rewriting the rulebook on touring. Guitarist Ed O’Brien has revealed the band’s ambitious plan to play exactly 20 shows on a single continent each year, beginning in 2027.

“No more, no less,” he stated, explaining the band’s commitment to quality over quantity.

Following their triumphant 2025 comeback, their first live dates since 2018, the Oxford quintet discovered the chemistry was still electric.

O’Brien admitted he was “done” with Radiohead after their 2018 tours, feeling they’d “run out of road.” But rehearsals in 2024 reignited the spark.

The strict format ensures the band never goes through the motions. “We’re not spring chickens anymore,” O’Brien laughed.

Each year will spotlight a different continent, with 2026 serving as a rest year before the residency-style tours resume.

While new music remains uncertain, the promise of annual, focused live rituals gives fans something unprecedented to anticipate: Radiohead, reliably, on their own terms.