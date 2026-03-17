Wu-Tang Clan Setlist and Set Times: The Final Chamber Tour

Wu-Tang Clan are headed back down to Australia next week for their final tour of the country.

The iconic hip-hop collective will perform in Brisbane, followed by Melbourne and then finally, Sydney.

And then?

Their collective touring era (at least in Australia) could be over, forever.

Here’s everything you need to know to send the legendary group off in style:

Wu-Tang Clan Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour Set Times

Set Times may differ between shows, but here’s an approximate breakdown.

Gates Open: 6:00 pm

Pre-Show DJ: 7:30 pm

Wu-Tang Clan: 8:30 pm

Event Concludes: 10:30 pm

Wu-Tang Clan are set to perform all of their biggest hits from their most notable project, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Although, still expect some rarities and deep cuts to make an appearance.

Whilst the band is likely to change up their performance slightly on these last few shows, here’s what we can expect to see based on their most recent shows:

Wu-Tang Clan Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour Setlist

Sunlight Bring Da Ruckus Clan in da Front Da Mystery of Chessboxin’ Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit Method Man Shame On a N**** Protect ya Neck Rainy Dayz Holla Criminology The Way We Were Incarcerated Scarfaces Can It Be All So Simple Ice Cream Above the Clouds Bring the Pain Release Yo’ Delf All I Need I’ll Be There for You/ You’re All I Need to Get By Liquid Swords Duel of the Iron Mic 4th Chamber Gravel Pit No Said Date Tearz Reunited Shimmy Shimmy Ya Got Your Money C.R.E.A.M Triumph

Head to their website for full tour dates.