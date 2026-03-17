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Wu-Tang Clan Setlist and Set Times: The Final Chamber Tour

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

Wu-Tang Clan are headed back down to Australia next week for their final tour of the country.

The iconic hip-hop collective will perform in Brisbane, followed by Melbourne and then finally, Sydney. 

And then? 

Their collective touring era (at least in Australia) could be over, forever

Here’s everything you need to know to send the legendary group off in style:

Wu-Tang Clan Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour  Set Times

Set Times may differ between shows, but here’s an approximate breakdown.

Gates Open: 6:00 pm

Pre-Show DJ: 7:30 pm

Wu-Tang Clan: 8:30 pm

Event Concludes: 10:30 pm

Wu-Tang Clan are set to perform all of their biggest hits from their most notable project, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Although, still expect some rarities and deep cuts to make an appearance.

Whilst the band is likely to change up their performance slightly on these last few shows, here’s what we can expect to see based on their most recent shows:

Wu-Tang Clan Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour Setlist  

  1. Sunlight
  2. Bring Da Ruckus
  3. Clan in da Front
  4. Da Mystery of Chessboxin’
  5. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit
  6. Method Man
  7. Shame On a N****
  8. Protect ya Neck
  9. Rainy Dayz
  10. Holla
  11. Criminology 
  12. The Way We Were
  13. Incarcerated Scarfaces
  14. Can It Be All So Simple
  15. Ice Cream
  16. Above the Clouds
  17. Bring the Pain
  18. Release Yo’ Delf
  19. All I Need
  20. I’ll Be There for You/ You’re All I Need to Get By
  21. Liquid Swords
  22. Duel of the Iron Mic
  23. 4th Chamber
  24. Gravel Pit 
  25. No Said Date
  26. Tearz
  27. Reunited
  28. Shimmy Shimmy Ya
  29. Got Your Money
  30. C.R.E.A.M
  31. Triumph

Head to their website for full tour dates.

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