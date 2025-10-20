Last Call: Wu-Tang Clan Announces Final Australian Tour

The iconic hip-hop collective brings its farewell saga down under for one last run in 2026.

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is bringing their final saga down under.

In a monumental announcement for Australian hip-hop fans, the iconic collective has revealed they will embark on their last-ever tour of Australia in March 2026.

Dubbed ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour,’ the run will see all living members unite for what promises to be an unforgettable farewell.

The tour will hit Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, offering a last chance to experience the raw energy and timeless hits that cemented their status as rap pioneers.

Founder RZA heralded the global move, stating, “As we continue adding on to the cypher, The Chamber moves from local to global.”

Following a celebrated US leg that earned a Rolling Stone review praising a “spectacular showcase worthy of their legacy,” this is Australia’s final call to enter the 36 Chambers.