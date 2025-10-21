Hot Minute perform
‘Sister Golden Hair’
WITH SPECIAL THANKS TO
Hot Minute delivers the captivating ‘Sister Golden Hair’ Live from Happy!
Massive thanks to Seeker for bringing their Hazy IPA and making this Country Music Month Live From Happy Session unforgettable.
Huge shoutout to Noise Machines, the home of all our Live From Happy sessions, and Tokyo Lamington for supporting the session with their insanely delicious native lamingtons filled with Lemon Myrtle goodness.
Big love to Will + Bear for helping make this a highlight of Country Music Month—because you can’t have country without the quintessential country hat.
The rising band Hot Minute recently graced the studio for an exclusive Country Music Month Live from Happy session, treating attendees to a captivating performance.
They performed a soulful and groovy rendition of the classic tune, ‘Sister Golden Hair.’
Known for their infectious energy and eclectic sound, Hot Minute has built a reputation for “stanking up dance floors across the land” with what they describe as “feel-good groovy deliciousness.”
Their studio session perfectly captured this vibrant ethos, offering a more intimate look at their musical artistry.
The event was made possible through the generous support of Will & Bear, Seeker, and Tokyo Lamington.
