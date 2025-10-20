Fontaines D.C.’s Deego weighs in on Irish Election

The punk rocker endorses Catherine Connolly with a passionate political statement.

In a striking political intervention, Fontaines D.C. bassist Conor ‘Deego’ Deegan III has thrown his weight behind Independent candidate Catherine Connolly in Ireland’s upcoming presidential election.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Deego framed the Friday vote as an ideological battle for the nation’s soul.

He lauded Connolly as “the candidate of the uncolonised Irish mind” and “a true representative of the Irish spirit,” praising her embodiment of a “socialist republic.”

His commentary took a sharp turn when addressing opponent Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael, whom he accused of leading a “smear campaign” and representing a “mind colonised by Britain.”

Deego’s foray into politics follows his recent remarks to NME defending Belfast rap group Kneecap against what he labelled a “witch hunt” by British authorities, solidifying his voice as one unafraid to wade into contentious cultural and political debates.