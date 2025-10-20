Dave Grohl wins Ordinary Hero Award for everyday acts of kindness

The Foo Fighters frontman recognised for helping others and giving back – proving once again he’s everyone’s favourite rock’n’roll good guy

Dave Grohl has been named the latest recipient of the Ordinary Hero Award, celebrating everyday acts of kindness and community spirit – something the Foo Fighters frontman has quietly built a reputation for over the years.

The award, which spotlights people who go above and beyond to help others, feels like a natural fit for Grohl, who’s known just as much for firing up stadiums as he is for showing up when people need him most.

Whether it’s cooking barbecue for firefighters during LA wildfires, giving heartfelt advice to fans, or jumping behind the drum kit for local musicians, Grohl’s never been one to sit out when there’s a chance to do some good.

In a brief acceptance speech, he reportedly kept things characteristically humble, saying he doesn’t see himself as a hero — “just someone who likes to lend a hand when he can.”

It’s a sentiment that ties neatly back to My Hero, Foo Fighters’ 1997 anthem that’s long been seen as a tribute to everyday people doing ordinary but meaningful things.

Nearly three decades on, the message still lands — and Grohl’s lived it out in real time.

Between touring the world, writing songs about perseverance and connection, and serving up brisket to first responders, Dave Grohl continues to remind us that being an icon doesn’t mean being untouchable.

Sometimes, being a hero just means showing up.