How Diabetes Inspired Anne-Marie and Slowthai’s Baby Name

A family mantra and a pregnancy diagnosis combine for a name full of love.

In a heartwarming revelation on This Morning, singer Anne-Marie shared the deeply personal story behind the name of her newborn daughter with rapper Slowthai.

The couple, already parents to a son named Seven, have welcomed a baby girl named ‘Forever Sugar’. The unique name is a testament to their family’s journey.

‘Forever’ is a tribute to a cherished family tradition, as Anne-Marie’s nan always signed cards with “always and forever.”

‘Sugar,’ however, stems from a more challenging experience: Anne-Marie’s battle with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

By weaving a difficult health chapter into her daughter’s identity, the artist has transformed a moment of struggle into a permanent symbol of sweetness and resilience, celebrating the light that followed a tumultuous period for the family.