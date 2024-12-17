Slowthai Not Guilty on Three Counts

British rapper Slowthai has been found not guilty on three counts of rape

Slowthai legally known as Tyron Kaymone Frampton and his friend Alex Blake-Walker, walked away from court after having been found not guilty on three joint counts of rape.

The case was filed by two women that alleged the pair had assaulted them after a Slowthai show in Oxford, in 2021.

The rapper reportedly broke down in tears while the verdict was announced. His friend was also cleared on the charges, along with a fourth alleged sexual assault charge.

In the opening statement, the prosecution said that Slowthai and Blake-Walker met the women before the 2021 show and had given them VIP tickets.

The women, along with their friends, invited the men back to one of the women’s homes for a party after the concert. According to the prosecution attorney, the women were then “isolated from their friends” by the high profile men.

The defence for Slowthai and Blake-Walker denied all charges and claimed that all sexual activity had been consensual.

The prosecution alleged that the pair made jokes during the incident stating they “high-fived, discussed ‘tag-teams,’ and contemplated swapping”.

The defence had argued that the “effect of celebrity” could entice people to “enthusiastically do things they wouldn’t otherwise do.”

In their closing statement their attorney told the court, “There’s all the difference in the world between being up for a good time, in a boyish and immature way, and forcing yourself upon someone against their will”

The prosecution ended their statement saying “This is not C.S.I, this is not an American drama—this is a case about real people and things that happened in real life.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, you can use these services for support:

Bravehearts

Phone: 1800 272 831

Website: Bravehearts