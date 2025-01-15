Drake Sues Universal Music Group for Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar’s Track ‘Not Like’ Us

Drake Accuses UMG of Profiting Off Defamatory Lyrics That Threaten His Safety and Reputation

Drake has launched a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of promoting a “false and malicious narrative” that has jeopardised his safety.

The lawsuit, filed today (January 15) in a New York court, centers on Kendrick Lamar’s controversial track ‘Not Like Us’, which UMG released and promoted in May 2024.

The track features inflammatory lyrics, including accusations that Drake and his peers are “certified pedophiles” who should “be registered and placed on neighbourhood watch.”

Drake’s lawsuit argues that the release and promotion of the song by UMG has resulted in “physical threats,” a wave of online harassment, and significant damage to his reputation.

According to the filing, Drake claims that UMG knowingly disseminated dangerous and defamatory allegations, prioritising profit over the safety and well-being of its artists.

The complaint clarifies that the lawsuit is not directed at Lamar but at UMG for its role in publishing and monetising the song.

“This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us’,” the filing states. “It is instead entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetise allegations that it understood were not only false but dangerous.”

Drake’s legal team at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP released a blistering statement, saying, “UMG wants the public to believe that this is a fight between rappers, but this lawsuit is not brought against Kendrick Lamar. This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences to UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

The statement also underscores the real-world implications of UMG’s actions: “Beginning on May 4, 2024, and every day since, UMG has used its massive resources as the world’s most powerful music company to elevate a dangerous and inflammatory message that was designed to assassinate Drake’s character and led to actual violence at Drake’s doorstep.”

UMG has not yet issued a public response to the lawsuit, which has sparked a heated industry-wide debate about the responsibilities of major labels in safeguarding their artists from harm.

You can read the full legal filing here.