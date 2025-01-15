Here are five bands bringing Castlecore energy to the forefront

If you loved Heath Ledger riding into jousting tournament in A Knight’s Tale, you’re probably going to be all in on Castlecore

You’ve seen it creeping into TikTok feeds and Spotify playlists: ethereal melodies, moody medieval-inspired fashion, and dreamy visuals of candlelit feasts.

Welcome to Castlecore, the internet’s current aesthetic obsession that’s captivating hearts and turning modern life into a page from an illuminated manuscript.

What Is Castlecore?

Castlecore celebrates the romanticized ideals of medieval life—think sprawling castles, lush forests, and an air of poetic melancholy. It’s an aesthetic rooted in escapism, offering a retreat from modern chaos.

The look is velvet dresses with trumpet sleeves, gold-encrusted goblets, and hand-poured candles. Pinterest reports a massive spike in searches for “medieval core” (110% in 2024), and it’s spilling over into every creative realm, from fashion and home decor to music and pop culture.

Five Bands Leading the Castlecore Charge

The Last Dinner Party This London-based quintet has quickly become a beacon for Castlecore energy, blending baroque pop and modern rock with opulent, theatrical flair. Their songs feature intricate arrangements that feel like they belong in the great halls of medieval castles. Hits like “Nothing Matters” echo with the grandeur of feasts and courtly dances.

Florence + The Machine Florence Welch’s emotive, soaring vocals and lush instrumentation have long been Castlecore staples. Albums like Ceremonials and Dance Fever evoke imagery of knights, enchanted woods, and poetic laments beneath moonlit skies.

Dead Can Dance Pioneers of the ethereal and neoclassical darkwave genre, this duo creates timeless, otherworldly music that’s equal parts medieval and mystical. Tracks like “The Host of Seraphim” conjure visions of grand cathedrals and ancient rituals.

Wardruna Rooted in Norse history, Wardruna’s music is steeped in ancient traditions and Castlecore aesthetics. Their use of traditional instruments like tagelharpa and lyres creates a haunting, historical soundscape.

Clannad Known for their blend of Celtic folk and ethereal harmonies, Clannad’s work feels like stepping into a medieval bard’s tale. Their soundtrack for Robin of Sherwood captures the very essence of Castlecore.

Castlecore in Film

The big screen has long embraced the Castlecore aesthetic, offering rich visuals to inspire this modern revival. Films like The Green Knight (2021) deliver moody, atmospheric takes on Arthurian legend, while Excalibur (1981) revels in medieval opulence. The Lord of the Rings trilogy brings sweeping castles, lush landscapes, and epic battles to life, capturing the very essence of Castlecore. For a lighter touch, A Knight’s Tale (2001) merges medieval charm with modern wit, making it a cult favorite.

Why Now?

In a world dominated by screens and urban minimalism, Castlecore offers a tactile, immersive escape. It’s a rebellion against the sterile and the hyper-digital, replacing it with a world of texture, history, and fantasy.

So light a candle, put on a velvet cape, and cue up The Last Dinner Party’s latest. The Middle Ages have never looked—or sounded—so good.