London’s rising stars, The Last Dinner Party, recently touched down in Australia, and we were lucky enough to grab them for an exclusive chat.

The five-piece, comprised of Georgia, Emily, Aurora, Lizzie, and Abigail, have taken the music world by storm with their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy.

Touted as the most exciting band to emerge from the UK, including Aussie bassist Georgia, this five-piece powerhouse has been captivating audiences with their raw energy and cinematic sound.

We delve into the genesis of The Last Dinner Party, uncovering the band’s journey from inception to international acclaim. From exploring their original band names to uncovering their shared passions, influences, and magpieing, we get to know the band behind the music.

