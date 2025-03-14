Lovy delivers ‘Rage’: A Genre-Defying Gem – Rich, Emotive and Haunting

Lovy’s Rage is a perfect collision of RnB, pop, and electro, making it a total mood

Lovy’s debut single Rage, released through Melbourne’s Galaxy Music, is a bold reminder that genre is more of a suggestion than a rule.

A sonic fusion of RnB, pop, electro, jazz, and hip-hop, the track shifts shape mid-song, a seamless collision of sounds that keeps you on your toes. It’s the kind of track that refuses to sit still, demanding attention with every unexpected turn.

Her voice is the anchor—one moment a breathy whisper, the next an explosion of raw, unfiltered power. It’s a reflection of the song’s emotional depth, as Rage digs into themes of anger, grief, and the chaos of connection. Despite its minimal chord structure, the track carries an emotional weight that’s anything but simple, revealing a complexity that’s impossible to ignore.

This is a debut that feels anything but safe. Rage is a genre-defying gem—rich with emotive production, haunting vocals, and a magnetic energy that pulls you in while giving you space to move. Lovy draws influence from Billie Eilish’s atmospheric edge and Bon Jovi’s rebellious spirit, carving out a space where boundary-pushing and introspection collide.

In an exclusive Artist on Artist interview, Lovy sits down with her producer, Lee, to unpack the making of Rage, from the evolution of her sound to the personal experiences that shape her lyrics.

To celebrate the release, Lovy’s debut will be available as a limited-edition vinyl at Galaxy Music’s showcase at The Workers Club in Fitzroy on April 3rd. You can also stream Rage on all platforms now.

LEE: Okay, Lovy, your debut single is out, and you’re a bit of a mystery—who are you?

LOVY: I’m Lovy. I’m a singer, mainly. I play a little bit of piano. I haven’t played for long, but I certainly wanted to learn for a long time. I got a piano a couple of years ago for my birthday and then I properly started learning. Of course not “properly” learning, but I started teaching myself quite obsessively.

LEE: I’ve worked with you on a number of tracks, you seem to have infinite ideas, very prolific, but your songs and styles are so varied—what are your main musical influences?

LOVY: I think when I first started writing music, my biggest influence was Billie Eilish. You can still hear it whenever I sing really soft, probably. And then when I got into Bon Jovi and 80’s rock, that influenced me further into getting into more like electric guitar, big drums, that type of stuff.

LEE: Okay, wait, when was your “80’s rock phase”? How did you go from Billie Eilish to Bon Jovi?

LOVY: It was just a few years ago, all my phases started in the last few years and they keep stacking up! At the time I was only listening to mainstream pop, and then I started doing music/band stuff in high school.

Working with other musicians, even though it was only high school, it really pushed me out of my comfort zone because everybody had such different interests and tastes and skills.

I had to expand my horizons pretty quickly, and that 80’s rock vibe in particular got its hooks in me. That and I got into a lot of rap.

I think that exposure to so many different styles and trying to simultaneously process the whole makeup of genres as a relatively new musician is what makes my style so diverse now, like going from rock to soul to pop to electronica.

I am still formulating my songs from an emotional place, but musically, everything is new and is competing for my attention!

LEE: I totally get that. It’s really freeing to work without boundaries and that “What if?” mentality.

What I find hard to fathom is that, from working with you, you seem experienced, skilled, and comfortable in most areas, so it blew my mind to learn that you just “started music” a few years ago.

I guess the question is, outside of music, where else do you feel like you’ve got your influence to be who you are?

LOVY: I’ve always known from literally when I was 6 or 7—I will be a singer. And people said, “Oh, that’s a phase,” because it often is with kids. Like, my sister would change her mind every day—she’ll be a chef, she’ll be a teacher.

But for me, 11 or 12 years went by, the same dream, unexplored but unchanged. I will be a singer. I think that started to become more real as I learned English through listening to music. English is not my first language. Like, I would listen to songs I love, in English, and instantly sing them word for word. Katy Perry taught me English, basically. Once I could sing in English, I got into reading in English.

So, that has influenced my songwriting because I have always loved reading, and I’ve always been a writer. And I guess, I always wrote poems and stories, but now I’m writing them in English, I write in the style of a pop-singer rather than an author, because that’s how I learned.

LEE: Tell me about your song Rage—I was lucky enough to work with you on it, the music is simple in essence, like three chords, but never in the same order. And the lyrics, they are really relatable, but with some wicked turns of phrase, and so, it’s like this kind of narrow but deceptively deep experience.

LOVY: When it first started, it was like that, just a few chords. So, I just had this one chord progression. And I was like “Wow, this sounds really beautiful. Then I played it backwards, and it was beautiful too!”

I used to have anger issues, so I knew one day I wanted to write about that, and I knew I had some lyrical ideas in my notes. When I say notes, like, you don’t understand, I have, almost, like 70 pages of just lyrics.

I went through a billion gazillion lines before I laid my eyes on the right ones. When I found them, it just clicked. I don’t know what it was. Then I demoed it and at first, it was just this emotional piano piece.

Then I brought it to you, and you took it somewhere totally different. I really like your style, it became a little bit more like electronic, and I loved the synths, the sounds you chose. I love exploring different ways of doing things.

LEE: Same here. And it’s not always you land on the right version first, but the journey to find that ‘perfect outfit for the occasion’ is fun. But this almost worked straight away. It’s like you heard it and sought out the sounds and we both vibed on it immediately.

LOVY: When I first heard your demos, you somehow reminded me of Thom Yorke, who was a huge influence on me growing up. The raw piano and vocal, the arrangements, lyrics, the vocal delivery too especially.

LEE: You told me this. I never heard of Thom Yorke! Or Radiohead, really.

LOVY: I KNOW! That made me feel so old. And I think you actually called me a boomer. Anyway, tell me about the lyrics.

LEE: Lyrically, it’s just like, about pushing people away. Which sounds like a really obvious or common topic, but there’s always a unique angle in an individual’s own lived experience of something.

LOVY: It’s all about that feeling of “We both know how this is going to end. We both know that this is like a car crash waiting to happen. I’m going to lose control. So why bother? Because it’s too late, we’re attached to each other.”

Each line is revealing, I love how it unfolds, and sits somewhere between anger and atonement. It’s rage, but it’s also a little bit of grief, which is like, I’m not singing just as me specifically. I think when I write, I don’t always just fight for myself.

I think I have experienced other people experiencing things, and I empathise and take it onboard, so I feel like everything is personal, but it’s not always just my personality.

LEE: This is your first single release, and I feel really excited about it, for you as an artist, and I’m super proud it’s on my label. But I’m a different generation, a different perspective. What’s your experience so far, or what’s your feeling about what’s to come?

LOVY: I’ve got to say, at first I kind of had this, like, fear of being on a label, or that different artists working with the same producer, it would all sound the same. I assumed you had a certain style and then it would show in my work.

But then I listen to other Galaxy artist’s songs and I LOVE them—all of them! But I think the best thing about working with you is that you actually let our unique styles shine through.

Like, you really add to an artist’s vibe, rather than imposing a formula or something. I just feel like I should also mention how, like, I cannot explain to you—I fell in love with Asia’s song one thing and that was a game changer.

When you first sent me a playlist of the other artist’s studio demos, none of them sounded like mine, or others, it really made me feel like I was in good company, like I belonged to something really cool, with other artists that I would for real actually listen to as a fan.

LEE: Okay, so what’s next? I kind of know because I have a ton of your tracks and a backlog of ideas to work on!

LOVY: Yeah, we have a few tracks almost done, I think we’re going to release regularly because I want to make room for more and more creativity, I want to push the envelope further and we have that freedom to explore more styles.

Plus we gotta rehearse for our showcase gig on April 3rd which is fast approaching. It’s so exciting. And then I want to just make music, play live, just keep being creative and see what happens.