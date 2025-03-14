BIG WETT’s ‘CRAZY’: The Soundtrack to Shaking Off the Haters

With her latest single, BIG WETT cements her status as pop’s most fearless voice, turning criticism into a celebration of unapologetic self-expression

Australia’s fearless pop provocateur BIG WETT is back with her latest single, CRAZY, a high-voltage club banger that doubles as a middle finger to the haters.

Dropping March 14 ahead of her highly anticipated sophomore EP RISK IT (out April 25), CRAZY is a pulsating, no-filter anthem that cements BIG WETT’s status as one of pop’s most unapologetic voices.

From the moment the track kicks off, it’s clear that BIG WETT is here to shake things up. Siren-like builds and electrifying drops create a soundscape that’s both chaotic and cathartic, perfectly mirroring the song’s defiant message. With bold, unfiltered lyrics and a relentless beat, CRAZY is a sonic embodiment of BIG WETT’s refusal to be silenced or sidelined.

As she puts it, “Hate isn’t the opposite of love; indifference is.” This track is her fiery response to the noise—a celebration of turning criticism into fuel.

CRAZY is the fifth track on BIG WETT’s upcoming 7-track EP RISK IT, which promises to be a hedonistic journey through her signature blend of sex-positive, queer anthems.

Following the success of previous singles like HOLD UP UR BODY and PONY (RIDE ME), CRAZY continues BIG WETT’s mission to liberate the dance floor and empower her listeners to embrace their most authentic selves. The EP also features fan favourites and a club mix of PONY (RIDE ME), ensuring that RISK IT will be a non-stop party from start to finish.

Since breaking out in 2021 with her cult hit EAT MY ASS, BIG WETT has become a global phenomenon, celebrated for her electrifying performances and unapologetically bold music.

With CRAZY, she proves once again that she’s not just an artist—she’s a force of nature. Whether you’re dancing in a club or screaming the lyrics in your bedroom, CRAZY is a reminder that BIG WETT is here to stay, and she’s not backing down.

Pre-save RISK IT now and get ready to embrace the chaos.