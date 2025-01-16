Green Room with Stevan

Wollongong’s own, Stevan, recently swung by Happy Mag’s Green Room for a gaming sesh with Xbox—and needless to say, he brought his trademark energy.

Getting stuck into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Stevan showed that his competitive edge extends far beyond the music studio.

This multi-disciplinary artist and producer has been on a creative tear lately, dropping a string of singles and the absolutely brilliant EP Loners Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

If you caught Stevan’s energetic performance of ‘Hello Goodbye‘ at last year’s Live From Happy session, you already know that he has got a stage presence that’s impossible to ignore.

That same high-energy charisma was on full display during his time in the Green Room, where his playful yet competitive nature came to life as he battled it out in Black Ops 6.

A massive shoutout to XboxANZ for setting up the ultimate Green Room experience!

Stay connected with Stevan here.

Stay connected with XboxANZ here.